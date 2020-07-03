LITTLETON — A long-neglected area of town is soon expected to have a steering committee to guide it through a broadening vision toward revitalization.
On June 17, about a dozen residents met at the Littleton Opera House to discuss ways to bring new energy into the Union Street and Apthorp areas of town.
They agreed that the key pieces would be the redevelopment of the former Hitchiner property and extending recreation trails and activities into the area, as well as making Union Street more pedestrian friendly with new sidewalks, signage and beautification and raising awareness of local businesses and attractions in the area.
At the next Littleton Board of Selectmen’s meeting, a request will be made to form an Apthorp district committee for the project that could also involve a future charrette, or visioning session, similar to the charrettes for the river district and what became the riverfront commons project.
As for the former Hitchiner Manufacturing Co. property, Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett said there are now three developers looking at the property at 24 Beacon St., which is currently owned by Bob Chapman, who bought it in 2018 and had sought a mixed use to include residential units and a community college site.
The educational component was expected to be funded through the state’s capital budget, but did not come through last year.
“Because of the delay in the state being able to contribute as much, he doesn’t have the capital to put into the building and doesn’t want to wait for the state so he’s interested in selling it, “said Dorsett.
Chapman is asking $1.6 million, and to date there have been three offers, he said.
One is from Heidi Eichenberger, of Newport, Vt., who runs Hearing Center of Vermont in Newport and has developed several senior living communities and is looking to remake the Beacon Street property into a senior living community with a recreation center, restaurant, and other amenities.
Because the property is a complicated one that needs much redevelopment and would have a long return on investment, all developers are asking the same questions about historic tax credits, tax incentives, and what other incentives are out there, said Dorsett.
“There is a new developer looking at it and they would be the best fit,” he said. “I see what they do in other communities on the seacoast.”
Because talks are preliminary, Dorsett declined to name the developer at the present time, but did say the company is exploring the same thing Chapman was planning, mixed use with commercial, residential and education.
The developer, said Dorsett, specializes in buying former mill properties and redeveloping them.
“Their comment is ‘we are very intrigued by Littleton,’” said Dorsett.
Selectmen also have the option of using a New Hampshire statute to cap property taxes at a certain level and duration of a few years (before a property reaches full taxation) as a means of providing an incentive to a developer to develop a property, he said.
“It’s a way to soften the blow for taxation without hitting the taxpayers up for cash,” he said.
Regarding progress on the Hitchiner property, Dorsett said it is “moving.”
As for Union Street, from Cottage Street at the Littleton Opera House to the Littleton Area Learning Center, Littleton Selectman Chad Stearns said it provides an opportunity for another charrettee and opportunity to completely remake the street with what Dorsett called a “complete streets” vision.
That includes bump-outs, trees, sidewalks, crosswalks, and beautification, along with coordinating street paving with infrastructure improvements, such as the sewer and wastewater infrastructure upgrades being done throughout town that involve ripping up streets and repaving them, said Dorsett.
“Once you do these projects, there’s more investment in the properties that surround it,” he said, using 23 and 25 Ammonoosuc Street in Littleton as examples.
Other ideas include making Apthrop a district like the river district as a way to market it.
Stearns suggested signs or directories noting attractions and business, nothing over-commercialized, but markers to let visitors and residents know what’s where.
The catalyst for the idea to revitalize Union Street and Apthorp came from the Lahout and Simon families and a few others.
“We welcome any kinds of ideas to promote the district and promote people coming to Apthorp,” said Herb Lahout.
A large part of the success in developing other parts of town is because there are dedicated volunteers who have driven the process and pushed the town, said Dorsett.
“Apthorp gets missed because there’s no group,” he said.
Like the successes in other areas of the community, including the financial successes that involved voter support of bonds and state and federal grant awards, the the first focus should be on the vision and the second on the money, said Dorsett.
“At the start of any visioning project, it’s not as helpful to ask how much is it going to cost but what do you want to see, and you can then figure out what’s fundable,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.