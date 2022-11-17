Littleton To Address Slippery Crosswalks

LITTLETON — The crosswalks on Main Street look sharp.
Therein lies the danger.
During the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, town officials discussed complaints and concerns regarding the green-painted crosswalks, the substance of which has made them slippery, and agreed to a plan to remove the paint next year and apply a less slick substance, at around the time when the town begins to install three new crosswalks on Cottage Street.
Carrie Gendreau, the vice-chair of the Select Board, expressed some concerns involving the slippery nature of the green crosswalks and felt it was best to have a discussion, said Town Manager Jim Gleason.
“Being someone who walks and steps on them you have to tread very carefully in wet conditions, let alone when the snow and the ice will come up,” he said.
The town could have a liability on its hands if someone slips, said Gleason.
“I know aesthetically that they’re beautiful and they stick out, but all it’s going to take is one slip and one fall and the cost to the town could be catastrophic if it ended up being serious,” he said.
The safety hazard is something that the Littleton Department of Public Works has been aware of, said DPW Director Doug Damko.
“We’ve gotten numerous complaints regarding them,” he said. “The town originally had the double white lines for quite a few years and somewhere the decision was made to go with the green color. They look great, we’ve gotten some good comments on them, but they are unfortunately slippery because they’re fully painted.”
The DPW has looked at what it could do, such as trying to apply additives and spray everything down, but the substances used don’t go through the spray guns, leaving the job a manual operation, said Damko.
“It would be labor-intensive to try to come up with some solution where it would be an anti-slip crosswalk and we haven’t found anything that would make sense to do,” he said. “We are at a crossroads of trying to address this concern of it being slippery.”
Today, the state no longer has the double-lined crosswalks Littleton had and has instead what’s called “piano keys” crosswalks, which are white steps that are painted, but not with paint that causes a slip hazard, said Damko.
“That would be an option, to go back to the standard state crosswalk layout,” he said. “I don’t even know if the state would authorize those crosswalks in the green-colored versions we’ve got now.”
Thus, the town might anyway be forced to install new crosswalks and next year might be the time to make the change to get rid of all green crosswalks in town, he said.
“There’s a cost to that,” said Damko. “They do wear off every year to some degree, but we’d probably have to hire a company to do the micro-grinding and take off all that old paint and then put down the new piano keys.”
Walmart in Littleton recently redid a lot of its parking lot striping and brought out a machine that scrapes off all of the old material so the new can be applied, he said.
The town of Littleton has to do something similar, said Damko.
In 2023, the Cottage Street project, a $1 million upgrade that is 80 percent grant-funded, will begin.
Led by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and expected to be complete by the end of the 2023 construction season, it will involve rebuilding the sidewalks and will include three new crosswalks currently not there.
One Cottage Street crosswalk will be at South Street, one at Mt. Eustis Road near the bank, and one just above the Cottage Street/Bethlehem Road intersection.
The Select Board on Monday voted 3-0 to remove all existing green crosswalks in town and adopt the state standard for new crosswalks.
Many residents like the “stop, look, and wave” words that are painted on the green crosswalks, said Damko.
“I believe we can still incorporate that onto a piano key,” he said.
The crosswalks along Main Street, unlike the crosswalk at Lakeway Elementary School, the existing Cottage Street crosswalk by the Lane House and the new crosswalks to go on Cottage Street, do not have the rapid flashing lights that are part of the newer crosswalk design, said Damko.
“At some point, we need to look at that for the ones on Main Street and Union Street,” he said.
