Littleton To Be Featured Sunday On NESN

The town of Littleton will be featured at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the New England Sports Network’s “NH Life,” a half hour show in its inaugural season that explores communities across the Granite State.
A NESN crew was in downtown Littleton on June 24 for filming.
“NESN had a ‘Maine Life’ show for a couple of years and ‘NH Life’ was done in conjunction with the with the New Hampshire Department of Tourism and Travel,” Jim Alden, owner of Chutters candy store and president of Littleton Main Street Inc., said Friday.
On the day of filming, the NESN crew began at the Crumb Bum Bakery and then embarked on the theme of the show, learning mountain biking at the nearby PRKR MTN Trails after renting a bike from Dave Harkless at Littleton Bike and Fitness.
It wrapped up with a visit to Chutters and then Schilling Beer Co.
“NH Life,” which kicked off on June 27, is hosted by Kate Sullivan.
The Littleton feature is the fourth episode.
As a regional network, Alden said NESN can put downtown Littleton even more in the spotlight.
“That is where we are drawing a lot of our visitors and it’s great exposure for downtown,” he said. “It can really integrate our outdoor recreation opportunities with our cultural, artisan, and shopping opportunities. It will be a great feature for downtown to an audience of potential visitors.”
