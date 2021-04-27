LITTLETON — The town will be holding its annual cleanup day on Saturday, May 1.

Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., residents are invited to meet at Remich Park, where they will be assigned different locations throughout town, including all parks, streets and public spaces.

The Littleton Parks and Recreation Department will provide the bags and participants can leave the bags where they are when they become full, and parks department staff will pick them up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments