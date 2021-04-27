LITTLETON — The town will be holding its annual cleanup day on Saturday, May 1.
Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., residents are invited to meet at Remich Park, where they will be assigned different locations throughout town, including all parks, streets and public spaces.
The Littleton Parks and Recreation Department will provide the bags and participants can leave the bags where they are when they become full, and parks department staff will pick them up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.