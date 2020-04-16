LITTLETON — The cleanup continues.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers will continue to pick up roadside trash during the Littleton Social Distancing Green-Up Day this weekend.
Because of public health recommendations, this year’s event will feature no kick-off meeting, no volunteers working groups, and no post-event cookout.
Instead, participants have been asked to select and clean areas of town on their own. Between 20 and 50 families are expected to take part, said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Wilkins.“We’ve been pushing this pretty hard on social media,” Wilkins said. He noted the event offers people a chance to get out and help during the stay-at-home order in New Hampshire. “They’re probably bored out of their minds and want something to do with their kids that’s community oriented.”
The coronavirus crisis has unraveled community fabric across the state. Schools have closed, sports have been cancelled, and municipal meetings are handled remotely.
Wilkins said Green-Up Day offers local residents the opportunity to pull together, and rekindle their connections.
To foster a sense of togetherness, participants have been asked to post photos of themselves to the Littleton Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Blue roadside bags can be picked up at the Littleton Transfer Station which will be open noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. During the pandemic the transfer station procedure is for staff to remove and dispose of bags while people to wait in the vehicles.
Last year’s event collected over 700 pounds of trash.
Due to the nature of this year’s event. Green-Up Day will actually stretch over two days, with volunteers cleaning roadsides on Saturday and Sunday. Bagged trash will be collected and brought to the transfer station on Monday.
“You don’t have to come at 9 a.m. on Saturday. You can do it Saturday afternoon, Sunday morning or Sunday afternoon. You can do it for a half hour or while you’re on a walk,” Wilkins said. “Individual people might pick up a little less than a full group, but if enough individuals go out, the final haul could add up to more.”
For more information visit littleonnh.myrec.com or facebook.com/Littletonparksandrec .
TRASH TRENDS: In the past month the Littleton Transfer Station has seen a 10 to 30 percent increase in trash, according to solid waste manager Brian Patnoe.
“We’re seeing the same amount of people,” Patnoe said. “It’s just that they’re home more, so they’re creating more trash.”
Through the first quarter, the transfer station was well under budget, spending just 1.15 percent of its funding. That’s in large part because of strong demand for cardboard, which nearly doubled in price from $47 to $97 per ton since the start of the year.
Demand for cardboard is due in part to a surge in online deliveries.
“We get over a ton [of cardboard] a day, so that’s an extra $50 a day,” Patnoe said. “So that helps quite a bit.”
He called it good news, but said the transfer station will not operate at one percent of its budget forever.
“As far as other recyclables go, the prices are down quite a bit, and that will hurt us later,” he said. “That;s why I don’t expect the 1 to 1.5 percent level to continue. It will probably even out some.”
To maintain safety, the transfer station’s five-person crew now wears gloves and masks.
They have also implemented new procedures. Customers must pre-sort recycling, wait in their cars during transfer station visits, and allow staff to handle and dispose of trash and recyclable items.
Patnoe called it a stressful time for his workers, but said the community has been supportive.
“The public has been great,” he said. “We’ve had people bring in everything from coffee to pizza to donuts to cupcakes. So that has helped a lot for morale.”
