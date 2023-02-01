Littleton Town And Water & Light Reach Agreement

LITTLETON — After two years of litigation, the town of Littleton and Littleton Water and Light have reached a stipulated agreement.
The agreement now needs to be approved by the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration.
Town officials remain cautiously optimistic.
“It took some time to get a response from the DRA and there are just two comments that the DRA had about things they wanted to see in that agreement, but they weren’t directed at the town,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said Wednesday. “It’s just some questions the DRA had with the Littleton Water and Light side of the deal … I don’t think they were anything dramatic … We are in standby mode waiting to see if that process gets resolved so we can go ahead and wrap up the final stipulated agreement so everybody can move forward.”
A status conference on the case was held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Grafton Superior Court, where the town filed suit against LWL in December 2020. The DRA soon joined the litigation as an intervenor on the side of the town.
In the last communication with Walter Mitchell, town legal counsel, it looked like the DRA and LWL were on the cusp of reaching an agreement on modified stipulation language in reference to the two items, and the hope is to soon resolve the entire issue, said Gleason.
“For all intents and purposes, the Board of Selectmen and Littleton Water and Light have a stipulated agreement, and unless that changes at a major level, it sounds like everything will be okay,” said Gleason. “We do want the ability to be able to take a look at what the final language is between the DRA and Littleton Water and Light. Barring something that would be there that we’re not aware of, we would be cautiously optimistic it wouldn’t impact what was the overall agreement between the town and Littleton Water and Light and would be the first to recommend signing a new agreement and moving forward.”
In its December 2020 court petition for injunction against LWL, filed under the previous town management, the town argued that LWL was not complying with the reporting requirements of the Municipal Budget Act because it was not providing to the town its year-end financials, monthly profit-and-loss statements, its budget to be approved by town meeting voters, and any excess revenue to the town.
In October, the court issued an order in favor of the town and the DRA and concluded that LWL is a department of the town of Littleton.
To date, the town has spent some $20,000 in legal fees and LWL about $100,000.
Before the court decision, LWL began providing the financial information and its budget for voter approval, leaving open only the revenue question, which was LWL’s chief concern, and how to resolve it.
In September, LWL Commission Chairman Peter Cooper went before the Select Board to say that LWL for years had been providing the town with its regular financial reporting, but it wasn’t reaching Select Board members. The practice of LWL submitting financial reporting stopped after the lawsuit was filed, but then resumed, and the Select Board is now receiving the information.
The Board of Selectmen and town manager have said they don’t want any of LWL’s cash reserves and want LWL, which was created in 1903, to continue operating as it has.
LWL, which uses its cash reserves to buy power on the wholesale market to keep rates low, has historically offered some of the lowest rates in New England.
