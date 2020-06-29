LITTLETON — After several years of trying to work with a homeowner to clean up a yard that town officials said had become a junkyard that violated the municipal zoning ordinance and drew complaints from neighbors, the the town took action after being granted a court order.
And there are a few other properties in the community that are also being looked at for cleanup, said Littleton Zoning Officer Milton Bratz.
The procedure is straightforward - under New Hampshire law, a municipality can require a cleanup if approved by the court, and the property owner bears the costs and can pay more costs and be held in contempt of court if the property is not kept clean.
“If we have these ordinances, sooner or later they have to be enforced, otherwise it’s a mockery,” said Bratz.
On June 23, after the town enlisted a junk hauler truck and crew from All Ways Wrecking, of Bristol, the yard at the 110 Elm Street yard belonging to Earl and Tina Wells and the late Ruth Pryor was cleared of debris.
It came after years of complaints - in all a dozen or more- and neighbors having a difficult time selling their homes, said Bratz.
“The concerns were people were trying to sell their homes and had difficulty finding buyers,” he said.
On Jan. 9, Grafton Superior Court granted the town of Littleton the order and final decree to clean up the Elm Street property.
According to court documents, the court agreed with the town that the Wellses were in violation of state law and the municipal zoning ordinance for having “continuously maintained a junkyard on the property by keeping unregistered or old motor vehicles no longer intended or in condition for legal use …,” “storing unregistered or uninspected vehicles and other debris and waste on the property ….” and turning it into a property that does not constitute a lawful pre-existing, non-confirming use.
The town will work with property owners to enforce the zoning ordinance, but a cleanup is not taken care of, the town will begin the court process, said Bratz.
The cleanup cost for 110 Elm St. came with an estimated price tag of $3,500.
If it’s not paid, the town can put a lien on the property, he said.
The mortgage is under a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, which is considering foreclosure on the property.
Once the new owner is ultimately decided, either the federal government or the town (the Wellses will be moving out), the items inside will also have to go, said Bratz.
(When a property owner is living in a home, the town has no authority to clean and remove debris inside).
Outside, similar the the 110 Elm St. yard, property on South Street is beginning to accumulate with cars, he said.
Another property is near the Eastgate Inn and another in the Apthorp area.
So far, a property on Farr Hill Road is being kept clean.
“I’ll address these one at a time,” said Bratz.
Zoning ordinances are in place to keep everyone on the same level in regard to properties and how property owners are maintaining them, he said.
That means enforcing the ordinances when necessary and mandating a cleanup, said Bratz.
“This is not a happy event for us,” he said. “We don’t like to do this sort of thing, but it just becomes necessary at some point.”
A call placed to Earl Wells on Monday inquiring how he and Tina Wells felt the cleanup process went was not returned by press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.