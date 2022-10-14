Littleton Town Office Headed For Top Floor

At the March 2023 town meeting, Littleton voters will be asked if they want to move forward with building a permanent town hall they would own, as opposed to continuing to lease municipal office space the the Bank of New Hampshire building along Main Street, pictured here. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
The Town of Littleton will soon relocate to the top floor of the three-story building at 125 Main St.
Doing so will allow the building owner, Bank of New Hampshire, to complete HVAC upgrades to the structure.
The move could be temporary. However, Town Manager Jim Gleason would like to see it be long-term.
Addressing the Select Board on Monday, Gleason said, “If we’re going to move up there, I’d almost like to make it permanent so we don’t move twice.”
Moving once would create the least disruption of town operations. However, the town would have to create a secure lobby.
By a 3-0 vote, the Select Board granted Gleason permission to obtain a price quote for a new lobby from the contractor doing the ongoing HVAC upgrade.
The town offices will remain in a rented space for the immediate future.
A referendum will appear on next year’s Town Warrant, asking Town Meeting voters if they support the construction of a town-owned municipal office building.
It will read, “Are you in favor of moving forward with the potential of building a permanent town hall?”
However, even if the referendum is approved, the project would not materialize for “several years,” Gleason said.
The town lease with Bank of New Hampshire expires on June 30, 2023, and the bank is offering a five-year renewal.
If Littleton re-ups, the town offices would remain in the building (on either the second or third floor) through 2028 — which the Select Board and Town Manager generally agreed would fit the timeline to design and build a municipal office building.
Last month, Select Board member Linda MacNeil estimated that if a warrant article passes in March, the town would still be three or four years out before a new town hall would be built.
Until the mid-2000s, the town offices had been housed in the Littleton Opera House until structural issues and subsequent renovations prompted them to move to the Bank of New Hampshire building.
