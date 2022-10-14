Littleton Town Office Headed For Top Floor
At the March 2023 town meeting, Littleton voters will be asked if they want to move forward with building a permanent town hall they would own, as opposed to continuing to lease municipal office space the the Bank of New Hampshire building along Main Street, pictured here. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Movin’ on up.

The Town of Littleton will soon relocate to the top floor of the three-story building at 125 Main St.

