Littleton Town Office Move Finalized; Sponsor Sought For Christmas Bagging Of Parking Meters
The new plan for the Littleton town offices is to temporarily move the town clerk and tax collector offices to the first floor of the Bank of New Hampshire and the move rest of the offices to the third floor as the second floor, which the town has leased from the bank for two decades, undergoes major renovations, possibly for up to six months. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The plan to move the town offices, which now involves two days of the offices being closed during the week of Christmas, has been finalized and endorsed by the Select Board.

During the Select Board’s Nov. 28 meeting, Town Manager Jim Gleason outlined the plan, which will have the town offices housed in leased space in the Bank of New Hampshire building at 125 Main St., being closed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, and Dec. 21.

