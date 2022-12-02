Littleton Town Office Move Finalized; Sponsor Sought For Christmas Bagging Of Parking Meters

LITTLETON — The plan to move the town offices, which now involves two days of the offices being closed during the week of Christmas, has been finalized and endorsed by the Select Board.
During the Select Board’s Nov. 28 meeting, Town Manager Jim Gleason outlined the plan, which will have the town offices housed in leased space in the Bank of New Hampshire building at 125 Main St., being closed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, and Dec. 21.
Because of major renovations, the bank is undertaking in phases, the town offices will be moving from the second floor to the third floor, save for the town clerk’s office, which will be located on the first floor in bank space.
“The bank is planning on Monday the 19th being finished with the third floor and so we have scheduled our move on Tuesday the 20th, and backup date of the 21st,” Gleason said to the Select Board.
The closed days of Dec. 20 and 21 will allow town staff to make the move during those two days and avoid any difficulties that would arise with residents needing to visit the town offices, said Gleason.
“I thought it would be very difficult to move and have to deal with customers,” he said.
In addition to being open on Monday, Dec. 19, the town offices, after their closure on Tuesday and Wednesday of that week, will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 22, for a full day, and be open a half day in the morning on Friday, Dec. 23.
“That would make it a lot easier on staff,” said Gleason. “I looked at it strategically so people can do business at the beginning of the week and at the end of the week.”
(The offices are closed Monday, Dec. 26, which this year is being recognized as the Christmas holiday day for town staff).
A moving company has been lined up.
Everything on the second floor has to be removed and will either go to the third floor or in a trailer, which the bank will have in the parking lot, said Gleason.
Although the tax collector’s office was, like the town clerk’s office, also going to be moved to the first floor, the plan now is to move that office to the third floor.
While the bank said the work should be completed by April and the town offices can then return to the second floor, Gleason said he is preparing for June if there is a delay.
Bagging Of Parking Meters
For years each December the town has put plastic bags on the downtown parking meters to allow for two weeks of free Christmastime parking as a gesture of goodwill and to encourage Main Street visitation to businesses.
What began as a request to the Select Board from the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce has since been taken over by the Littleton Police Department.
“We’re shooting for three weeks this year,” said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith. “What we’ve done is established a fee schedule for people who want to sponsor the meters being bagged.”
An average-sized business or nonprofit will pay $550 for a week of sponsorship and have the name of their business or organization printed on the bags.
The sponsorship money allows the town to just about break even for the week from what it would otherwise be collecting from parking meter revenue, said Smith.
This year, sponsors are Hadlock Group Best Insurance and Hometown Eye Care, who will sponsor the two weeks before Christmas.
The police department is still seeking a third sponsor for the last week of December, between Christmas to the first week of January, said Smith.
The sooner someone is interested, the better because that allows sufficient time to print names on the bags, which otherwise would not reflect the names if someone waits later, he said.
Any interested sponsor can contact Smith at 444-7711.
