Littleton Town Offices To Not Move Into Temporary Trailers
The Littleton Select Board is considering signing a one-year lease with the Bank of New Hampshire, where for two decades it has established town office space on the bank’s top floor, as it considers a possible new location for the town offices. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Owing partly to a late start, the plan to move the town offices into a temporary office trailer for the summer and into autumn has been scotched for a new plan, which will be less disruptive to residents and municipal office staff.

Located for nearly two decades in about 4,400 square feet of space on the second floor of the Bank of New Hampshire building, at 125 Main St., the town offices will soon be split between the second and third floors after the third-floor tenant leaves and the bank, which owns the building, embarks on extensive renovations that are expected to last about six months, provided there are no shortages of labor and materials.

