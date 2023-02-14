Littleton:Town Offices To Soon Flip Back To Second Floor

At the March 2023 town meeting, Littleton voters will be asked if they want to move forward with building a permanent town hall they would own, as opposed to continuing to lease municipal office space the the Bank of New Hampshire building along Main Street, pictured here. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — Initially preparing for April or later and planning for as late as June to account for any unforeseen delays, the municipal offices are now expected to be moved back to the second floor of the Bank of New Hampshire by late March, a process that is expected to again entail two days when the offices must be closed.
The offices had moved to the third floor in December after the bank embarked on major HVAC and renovation work on the second floor, prompting the town offices to shut down for two days during the third week of December to make the move.
The town has been leasing space on the bank’s second floor at 125 Main St. for nearly two decades after moving out of the Littleton Opera House, which in the late 2000s underwent major renovations after receiving a grant available for properties listed on the historic register.
During Monday’s Select Board meeting, Littleton Town Manager advised the board of the moving plan.
“The bank advised that they should be completed with their work the last week of February on the second floor,” he said. “So we’ll be starting the process with the paint and the carpet and we’ll most likely be looking to relocate back to the second floor the last week of March.”
As the time moves closer, Gleason said he would give notification for the exact dates.
“It will probably be something similar, shut down one day and do it in the middle of the week so we don’t impact people at the beginning and the end,” he said.
One day will involve moving town office staff down to the second floor and getting everyone set up and then another day to ensure that there are no bugs with technology before opening back up for residents, said Gleason.
The Bank of New Hampshire has undertaken phased renovations on all three of its floors.
The bank has also reached out to the town for negotiation of a second lease that bank representatives like to see in place by June, said Gleason.
During the March 14 town meeting ballot vote, Littleton voters will be presented with a non-binding warrant article that will ask them if they’re in favor of moving forward with the potential of building, purchasing, or renovating an existing town building for a permanent town office, which would be owned by the town.
If so, options and cost estimates would be explored and presented at a future town vote.
