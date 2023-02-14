Littleton:Town Offices To Soon Flip Back To Second Floor
Buy Now

At the March 2023 town meeting, Littleton voters will be asked if they want to move forward with building a permanent town hall they would own, as opposed to continuing to lease municipal office space the the Bank of New Hampshire building along Main Street, pictured here. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Initially preparing for April or later and planning for as late as June to account for any unforeseen delays, the municipal offices are now expected to be moved back to the second floor of the Bank of New Hampshire by late March, a process that is expected to again entail two days when the offices must be closed.

The offices had moved to the third floor in December after the bank embarked on major HVAC and renovation work on the second floor, prompting the town offices to shut down for two days during the third week of December to make the move.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments