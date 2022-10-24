Littleton Town, Water & Light Look To Settle Litigation

A Grafton Superior Court judge has issued an ruling in favor of the town of Littleton and the state in their lawsuit against Littleton Water and Light. Here, in August 2021, a LWL crew prepares to upgrade a utility pole. (Contributed photo)

Less than three weeks after a Grafton Superior Court order ruled in favor of the town of Littleton and the state in their lawsuit against Littleton Water and Light, attorneys for the town and LWL say the two entities are looking to settle the litigation and avoid incurring additional legal expenses.

On Thursday, town counsel Walter Mitchell filed a motion to stay the case for 30 days, which was agreed to by LWL.

