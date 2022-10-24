Littleton Town, Water & Light Look To Settle Litigation

A Grafton Superior Court judge has issued an ruling in favor of the town of Littleton and the state in their lawsuit against Littleton Water and Light. Here, in August 2021, a LWL crew prepares to upgrade a utility pole. (Contributed photo)
Less than three weeks after a Grafton Superior Court order ruled in favor of the town of Littleton and the state in their lawsuit against Littleton Water and Light, attorneys for the town and LWL say the two entities are looking to settle the litigation and avoid incurring additional legal expenses.
On Thursday, town counsel Walter Mitchell filed a motion to stay the case for 30 days, which was agreed to by LWL.
The court’s Oct. 3 order concludes that LWL must comply with the Municipal Budget Law, which requires LWL to turn over to the town its’ financial reporting as well as its cash reserves, the latter of which has been an area of concern by LWL commissioners.
On Oct. 13, LWL filed with the court a motion for reconsideration.
“The parties have agreed that this is a point at which they need to explore possibilities of resolving this issue,” Mitchell wrote in his Oct. 20 motion to stay the case. “Because of the complexity of issues, the desire to avoid expenditures that will be unnecessary if the case can be resolved, other commitments that each of the attorneys involved already have, and a family vacation that one of the attorneys has scheduled for the first two weeks in November, the parties hereby request that the court stay this case for 30 days, until Wed. Nov. 23. By that date, the parties will report back to the court on the status of this matter.
As of Monday, the court had not yet approved the motion.
In addition to requesting a 30-day stay on the case, the two attorneys are asking the court to extend the deadline to Nov. 23 for the town and state to respond to LWL’s pending motion for reconsideration.
