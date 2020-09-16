Littleton Tries To Smooth Over OHRV, Snowmobiler Tensions

A new Off-Highway Recreation Vehicle (OHRV) park has opened in Littleton, but the local snowmobile club hopes it doesn't jeopardize their trail system. (Courtesy image)

LITTLETON — There’s a new Off-Highway Recreation Vehicle park in town and selectmen have approved a request by the landowner to establish an OHRV-snowmobile connector trail on town land from Industrial Park Road east to access his property at the end of Burndy Road.

The 96-acre recreational park near the Littleton Industrial Park is being built by Eric Rexford, whose recent work on some trails has frustrated some members of the Littleton Off Road Riders (LORR) snowmobile club who say Rexford’s modifications have created challenges for snow machines on the segment of trail and resulted in some property owners who are not keen on OHRV trails believing that LORR is involved in Rexford’s project.

