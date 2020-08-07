Littleton: Two New Firefighters To Be Hired To Reduce Overtime, Improve Safety

Littleton Fire Department (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LITTLETON — A plan is in the works to hire two new firefighters for Littleton Fire Rescue in an effort to reduce the department’s overtime that can annually run in the six figures, and to improve public safety by reducing burnout among firefighters.

“We’re in the recruitment process right now and I believe we have a pretty good pool of qualified candidates,” Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett said Thursday.

