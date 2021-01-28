Littleton:Unlicensed Electrician Ordered To Pay $1,800 To Homeowner

Joseph Corliss

The Littleton man charged last year with providing electrician services without a state license and, according to the homeowner, doing sub-par work that required nearly $2,000 to correct, has been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution.

Joseph L. Corliss, 52, is ordered to pay Resta Detwiler up to $1,800 in restitution as part of a plea deal that avoids time behind bars.

