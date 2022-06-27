LITTLETON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 has supported generations of veterans and their families.
On Saturday, the post that was chartered on June 26, 1932, celebrated 90 years of serving the Littleton area community, a milestone that was recognized by the national VFW chairman.
“It gives testament to this post, that they’ve been around 90 years,” said Leon Rideout, of Lancaster, who in June was promoted state commander of the New Hampshire VFW. “It takes a lot of work to get a post up and running and to keep it running. A lot of different personalities and hard times come along, but this post has been able to survive and it’s been a thriving post for most of its years and it provides a lot of community service and help for local veterans.”
At the celebration at the post at 600 Cottage St., Joe Clark, a past Post 816 commander and past state commander who in 2021 was promoted to national VFW councilman for the state of New Hampshire, expressed hope for the future.
“To be servicing the community as they do, helping veterans and veterans’ families in the community for 90 years, says a lot about this post, how resilient it is,” he said. “The younger members who are coming in are implementing their programs now, which will hopefully help the younger vets and their families. We have to keep on going.”
Programs
While some organizations slow down after nine decades, the VFW Post 816 has only gained steam and added programs.
Among them are sponsoring the local Boy Scouts as well as the VFW’s Voice of Democracy, a yearly scholarship program for high school students who compete in an essay contest, said Dan Greenlaw, a Vietnam veteran and past 816 commander.
“The Voice of Democracy is a national program and each state has a first-place winner,” said Greenlaw, a member of the VFW for 54 years. “It’s quite an impressive program.
The first-place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
Another program sponsored by the Littleton post, called Patriot’s Pen, is similar, but for younger students.
For decades, Post 816 has organized the annual Memorial Day procession that goes along Littleton’s Main Street and ends with a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Cottage Street.
On the Sunday before Memorial Day, VFW members will visit local cemeteries to honor those who served.
The catalysts behind the creation of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which has 49 plaques with the names of local veterans killed in the nation’s wars, included Greenlaw and World War II veteran and Post 816 member George McAvoy, who died June 15, at the age of 101.
“George and I went before legislative hearings in Concord to get that bridge,” said Greenlaw. “It was quite an undertaking.”
Each Dec. 7, VFW members go to the bridge for Pearl Harbor Day, regardless of how cold or windy it is.
“It’s a short ceremony, but we do it, no matter what day of the week it is,” said Greenlaw.
Today, it is the only veterans memorial bridge in the nation.
And to date, across New Hampshire, Post 816 has participated in hundreds of military funerals.
“We do all the military funerals here in town and we travel as far as Boscawen,” said Greenlaw. “There’s no charge to doing it.”
Joe Currier, an Iraq War veteran who has been a Post 816 member since 2007 and last month became its commander, said some of the best work the VFW does is at the cemeteries.
“Personally, I think we have the very best honor guard in the state,” said Greenlaw. “Most other VFWs would say Littleton is the premier honor guard. We travel to other towns and you don’t have to be a member of this post. It’s for anyone who’s been in the United States military. We are there to take care of the families.”
It’s a graveside service with a flag-fold, a rifle team, a prayer from the Post 816 chaplain, and a performing of the bagpipes, said Currier.
“We offer our hall at no charge for a celebration of life or a reception,” said Greenlaw.
Annually, Post 816 members also participate in the Franconia Old Home Day Parade, Christmas Parade in Littleton, and Lilac Parade in Lisbon.
A new program was added last year — Vouchers for Vets, which allows local veterans to get $10 off when shopping at the Littleton Farmers Market.
Post 816 also participates in the VFW’s Veterans Relief Fund, which was implemented nationwide 100 years ago and involves collecting donations in exchange for “buddy poppies,” the official memorial flower of the VFW.
“The money we collect can only be spent for veterans’ relief, to help a veteran in need or a family of a veteran in need,” said Greenlaw.
And whenever there is a conflict overseas, the Littleton VFW post sends care boxes to those serving abroad.
Closer to home, a Post 816 service officer, which every post has, assists veterans, even those who are not members of the VFW, in such areas as completing paperwork or getting into a Veterans Administration hospital, said Greenlaw.
A portion of the VFW member dues goes to a state service officer who assists other veterans.
A big program Post 816 members contribute to is the Nation Home for Children, founded nearly a century ago in Michigan to assist the families of fallen veterans or those veterans seriously injured.
“Sometimes we donate a couple hundred dollars a month and have gotten two awards two years in a row for donating the most,” said Greenlaw.
That money has largely come from a core group of just 15 Post 816 members, he said.
“The National Home for Children is not just for VFW members, but any service member who’s overseas where a husband is killed or injured to the point where they might lose their home,” said Greenlaw. “This is the place where they can go. They live there, they educate them, and it’s totally funded by VFW members.”
Locally, Post 816 members have gone to schools for many years to teach the community’s youth about flag etiquette and Flag Day.
Members also take care of flags at the Bethlehem cemetery.
Thanksgiving baskets and dinners are part of another Post 816 program.
Recently, 816 has become involved with Sew Far North Quilts of Valor, through which local quilters make quilts for area veterans who’ve served in conflicts.
The VFW will put on a luncheon or dinner for the quilt presentations.
Post 816: Early Days To Now
The post began in a small space off Mill Street that is now a barbershop.
“It was just a little hole in the wall, but that’s where the VFW first started,” said Greenlaw.
It then moved to a larger space near what is now the Littleton Grille on Cottage Street.
In 1972, Post 816 moved to its present and third location up the road, at 600 Cottage St.
The existing building had been on Main Street and was moved to 600 Cottage St. in the 1950s when it first operated as a bar and restaurant.
Since 1972, the post has added on to the building several times, said Greenlaw.
About 20 years ago, the canteen for entertainment behind the main hall was built.
In 2016, a chapel that was donated by McAvoy was constructed behind the canteen.
Post 816 is named after Pvt. Howard Shawney, an Army infantryman who was killed in battle in July 2018 during the First World War.
Post 816’s charter includes the names of its founding members.
Nationally, the VFW began in 1899 by Spanish-American War veterans.
“The main function of the VFW, not just on a post level, but on a national level, is to fight for veterans’ rights,” said Greenlaw, a Vietnam veteran. “We have a Congressional charter. It’s unlike most other organizations. The more members we have, the more power we have in Congress. Fighting for veterans’ rights, education, hospitalization, all of those things, would be taken away overnight if there’s no one there to fight for it. That’s what our mission is.”
The first VFW post was in Denver, Colo., and each post is in the sequential order of its charter.
Today, there are some 6,200 posts across the world, according to the VFW of the United States.
“We’re an old post,” said Greenlaw. “Post 816 is one of the first in New Hampshire.”
Most Post 816 members are local, from Littleton and surrounding, towns, but members also live in other states.
“Ninety years is something we should all be proud of,” said Greenlaw. “Of course, we are always concerned about getting younger members to join, because that’s our future. It would be nice to see more younger members realize who we are, and why we’re here, and what we do.”
Today, Post 816 has 163 members, down from a decades-ago peak of some 400.
“We need new members, “said Greenlaw. “We have responsibilities to our district and to our state. Thankfully, younger guys like Joe are stepping up.”
A month into his new role, Currier said his calendar is filling up fast.
Saturday’s celebration also included Al Fisher, a Vietnam veteran, longtime Post 816 member and past 816 commander who faced a recent health challenge, being named a Legacy Life member by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.
During a ceremony recognizing the post’s 90-year mark, Clark, a veteran of the postwar Korean occupation, presented Post 816 with the official seal of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a “special commemoration and grateful recognition of 90 years of exceptional service” from the national VFW commander-in-chief, Fritz Mihelcic, and national adjutant general Kevin Jones.
Rideout, a retired Marine who served in the Gulf War and in Operation Iraqi Freedom, read a proclamation from Mihelcic.
“On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of your post, I send my sincere thanks and gratitude to all the members of the VFW Post 816 for your outstanding record of service to the community, to veterans, service members, and their families, and to our nation for so many years,” said Mihelcic. “The members of VFW Post 816 are a pillar of support to Littleton, New Hampshire. Year after year, you have provided superb public service to others. You’ve provided an invaluable network of service to those who have borne the battle as well as to their families. And you’ve advanced the health and well-being of those who bear the burden of defending our nation and our way of life. Your continued devotion to protecting and upholding American ideals serves as an inspiration for all who follow and is a testament to our motto, ‘No one does more for veterans.” My heartfelt congratulations on reaching this landmark. Well done.”
