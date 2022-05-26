Littleton VFW Prepares For Memorial Day Weekend Ceremonies
For the second consecutive year, because of COVID-19 spread concerns, the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 will be creating a virtual Memorial Day ceremony for May 31. A participant in last year’s virtual ceremony was Air Force Veteran Mike Byrnes, pictured here on May 24, 2020, performing the bagpipes at the VFW’s pavilion. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

For the first time in three years, Memorial Day 2022 ceremonies in the Littleton area community are scheduled to be back to normal.

“For the past two years, our community has not honored our fallen veterans on Veterans Memorial Bridge in Littleton because of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Dan Greenlaw, Memorial Day co-chairman with the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816. “We hope those of you who have participated in the past years will join with us again to make this a memorable event.”

Memorial Day weekend begins on Sunday, May 29, with visits to the following cemeteries where a wreath-laying and short ceremony will honor those fallen veterans from the following towns:

• 10:30 a.m. — Riverglen

• 11:15 a.m. — Lisbon cemetery

• 12 p.m. — Littleton cemetery

• 1 p.m. — Bethlehem Cemetery Main Street.

• 1:30 p.m. — Maple Street, Bethlehem Cemetery

• 2 p.m. — Franconia Cemetery

• 2:30 p.m. — Easton Cemetery

• 3 p.m. — Sugar Hill Cemetery

On Monday, May 30, the day begins with a breakfast graciously put on by the local Elks Lodge 1831, located on Route 302 in Littleton, said Greenlaw.

They will be serving from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and those attending won’t leave hungry, he said.

Those who would like to be in the Littleton Main Street procession must contact the parade coordinator, Rob Ellingwood, at ellingwood53@msn.com or phone (603) 991-3553 as soon as possible.

The parade formation will be at the Littleton town garage parking lot behind the Littleton Fire Station.

Line-up begins at 10:30 to 11 a.m. and the procession steps off at 11:20 a.m. sharp.

Ceremonies on Veterans Memorial Bridge on Cottage Street in Littleton will begin at noon on Monday.

There will be wreaths placed by children to honor the fallen veterans from Littleton, along with various songs and programs.

The guest speaker this year will be Dr. Michael Stanley, who heads up the Littleton Veterans Administration clinic, said Greenlaw.

Following the ceremonies, parade participants and viewers are invited to a cookout at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 at 600 Cottage St., Littleton, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

