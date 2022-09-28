LITTLETON — To continue leasing or to build new.
That is the question voters will be asked through a warrant article at the March 2023 town meeting to determine if they want the town to continue renting some 4,400 square feet of municipal office space on the second floor of the Bank of New Hampshire or if they want the town to build and own a municipal office building at another location.
During the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, Select Board member Linda MacNeil brought up the issue of the town offices, which the board began discussing more regularly after what had been an annual lease of $8,100 for nearly two decades increased this year to $34,512, which bank officials said is a figure that better represents today’s market value per square foot.
(The current lease amount represents a 20-percent lease discount for the town doing business with the bank).
MacNeil asked if the board should place an article on the upcoming town meeting warrant or issue a survey to residents asking them if they want to maintain the lease or move forward with building a town-owned municipal office facility.
“A survey may be a little less formal and we might get more input,” she said.
Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said he doesn’t know if a survey is needed because a warrant article would tell the board what voters want.
“If they’re at the ballot box and it’s a yes or no question, we’d get our answer,” he said.
Select Board member Carrie Gendreau suggested wording the article as, “Are you in favor of moving forward with the potential of building a permanent town hall?”
Board members voted 3-0 to adopt Gendreau’s verbiage for a warrant article.
Town Manager Jim Gleason said he will check with town legal counsel to ensure the wording meets state requirements and noted that there is still plenty of time before the 2023 town meeting.
MacNeil said if a warrant article passes in March, the town would still be three or four years out before a new town hall would be built.
The board is looking at sites around town, including an option that entails building new on the West Main Street campus that supports the police, fire, and highway department buildings.
If voters approve moving forward with a municipally-owned permanent town hall, Emerson said the board will come back with cost figures and proposals.
Until the mid-2000s, the town offices had been housed in the Littleton Opera House, until structural issues and subsequent renovations prompted them to move to the Bank of New Hampshire building.
Both MacNeil and Emerson said they still receive phone calls from residents wanting to move the town offices back into the opera house.
“Which I understand,” said MacNeil. “The whole idea of us moving out of the opera house way back when — I was part of that committee — was to be able to move the town offices back in. But I don’t see that as a viable option at this late date.”
