On the first Friday of every month in Summer 2021, the streets of Littleton, N.H. came alive — even more than usual.
Businesses and public spaces all over town hosted artists, musicians, makers, demonstrators and cooks in the grassroots effort known as “First Friday Arts,” organized by the newly reinvigorated Littleton Cultural Arts Commission, the Caledonian previously reported. The events, free to attend, culminated in a main-stage concert to top off the evening.
“First Friday is so inherently spread out,” Commission member and Opera House Manager Adam Reczek explained on Feb. 24. “The concerts were a means to funnel everybody involved down to the same spot and really cap it off with a sense of community … which is what the whole event was really about.”
On Tuesday, March 8, Littleton voters will be asked if the town should raise $12,000 to support the Commission’s main-stage concerts for the four First Friday Arts events planned in 2022 (the first Friday of June, July, August and September). The measure, Article 29, is recommended by the three-member Littleton select board.
Reczek explained that the concerts at last year’s First Friday events cost about $3,000 each and were supported through grant funding secured by Littleton’s Main Street Inc., whose president — Jim Alden — had collaborated previously with Catamount Arts to bring their portable stages to Littleton.
This year, Reczek said the Cultural Arts Commission wanted to become a little more independent.
“Last year was kind of an audition for us for us,” he said. “We treated all of those First Fridays as an interview with the townspeople to see what people thought of it. And what better way to support it than with a literal vote!”
Reczek admitted that the Commission was a little hesitant to ask for town funding for the free events.
“But, it’s a community event,” he said. “We’ve never had any budget except for that funding required for those main stage concerts. I’m not sure what to expect, but the response has been nothing but positive so far, so I’m cautiously optimistic.”
The Commission has also received $4,800 in grant funding from the State Council on the Arts designated to pay street musicians and art demonstrators for their time at the 2022 events, the Caledonian previously reported.
Stacey Doll, the community resiliency planner with the North Country Council whose planning conversations (in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic) sparked the First Friday events, recently helped the Commission to conduct a survey of the local businesses and artists who participated in the event.
Out of 29 respondents, over half attributed 30 additional people or more stopping by their booth or business because of First Friday. Around 45 percent attributed more than $100 in revenue to their participation in First Friday events.
One hundred percent of respondents said they would participate in a First Friday event again.
“They had no hesitation, only positive things to say about how to make it bigger and better in the future,” said Doll, who also helped to conduct interviews during a Holiday Market edition of First Friday held in December.
The planner also points to testimonials given by participants, including words from two local businesses who were able to use First Fridays as a jumping-off point. Paige Roberts, of Easton, launched a physical Littleton storefront for her pet boutique after the positive response she received at First Fridays, the Caledonian previously reported.
Doll said that Joanna Santilli, of Sugar Hill, founder of Mountain Lathers Soap Company, started out selling her products at First Fridays and now can be found at six stores throughout the North Country.
“I look at First Friday as an incubator space for small businesses,” Doll said, explaining that joining the weekly (and wildly successful Littleton Farmers’ Market) can be too much of a commitment for some folks. “First Friday is a really important space, especially to put emphasis on culture and community while living through a pandemic.”
Longtime Littleton business owners have also voiced their support for the events.
“First Friday has brought a sense of community to Main Street businesses,” Clare Brooks, owner of Little Village Toy and Book Shop, wrote in a testimonial. “[The events] show tourists and visitors how much we are here for diversity, inclusion and the importance of art collaborations … how we interact as a community helps bring more people [to visit] while creating an amazing environment and community for those already living here.”
Vanessa Robbins, a member of the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission, said that it was amazing to see the positive economic, social and community impacts the events have had.
“When people read the warrant article, they may wonder, ‘what do these concerts have to with me or with the town?’” she said. “Our answer is that we’re investing in the community.”
“$12,000 divided by the number of citizens in Littleton … they’re asking for me to give two or three bucks to make sure that local businesses and artists in this town have a platform to put themselves out there and grow,” Doll said. “Plus, it ends up being a social and cultural event that I very much enjoy and would have spent ten bucks to go to … but it’s free to the public! It just seems like a win-win-win.”
Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 8 at the Littleton Public Works Department. The full list of warrant articles can be found at townoflittleton.org.
