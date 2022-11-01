Littleton Voters To Decide Three Union Contracts

LITTLETON — Although it’s uncommon for town meeting voters to decide on three union contracts in one year, they will be presented with that number, in three separate warrant articles, in March.
During the Select Board’s meeting on Oct. 24, board members took up the discussion and were split on their support.
Up for negotiation this year are the contracts for employees in the Department of Public Works and the Transfer Station, who belong to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union; Littleton Fire Rescue, who now have their own bargaining unit with AFSCME; and the Littleton Police Department, which belongs to the State Employees Association Local 1984.
Last year, the town was only able to negotiate a one-year contract with LFR and with DPW and the transfer station, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
The goals for the new contracts (three years for the DPW, the transfer station and police and four years for LFR) are to keep taxpayers in mind and be aware of the tax impact and to provide some labor certainty and some budgeting and financial certainty for the town, he said.
“The challenge was trying to get police and fire to not be in the same year,” said Gleason. “What we were able to do was negotiate a four-year agreement with the fire department that over the four-year period averages out to a 5.7-percent increase. If approved by the board and the voters, that would mean we wouldn’t have to negotiate until 2027 in reference to the fire department.”
Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said the total proposed agreement for LFR represents a 20.27-percent increase during the course of four years.
The first-year cost is $54,206, or 8.67 percent, but that averages out during the four years to 5.7 percent because year two is 2.5 percent and years three and four 4.55 percent, said Gleason.
“While none of us hope inflation sticks where it’s at, at least each year it does go down,” said Gleason.
If the article passes, the town will know after 2023, the most expensive year, which numbers to plug in from a budgeting standpoint, he said.
If approved, the contracts would also significantly reduce the town’s legal budget, said Gleason.
“If we are able to approve the three years and the four years, other than some labor issues that come up on occasion but are very, very minor, there will be significant savings in legal costs,” he said.
A way to look at it is if the proposed contracts are not approved, the town would have to negotiate next year, so there comes a point where what the town might spend in legal costs will almost pay for one of the years of the increases, said Gleason.
“There’s never a perfect answer in terms of that process, but I think long-term when you look at all three collectively, I think they provide us labor certainty, and it maybe helps in retention and turnover because we’ve addressed some of those issues,” said Gleason. “At the same time, I think it will save us money in turnover and costs because it costs you more to replace people and add them on and send people to academies. And just looking at what we’ve spent in legal in the last year and a half, and we’re probably still getting a couple of bills to come in from the labor side, I think there can be justification that some of this will pay for itself by not having those legal expenses over the next three or four years.”
Although it is a financially sensitive time and impacts on fixed-income residents need to be considered, it’s important that the town compensate those who put their lives on the line, including the DPW plow drivers who are out clearing the roads at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning, said Carrie Gendreau, vice-chair of the Select Board.
“While the numbers make me pause on occasion, I know what these guys do when they lay their lives on the line every day, including the DPW, because they are out there in the middle of the night,” said Select Board member Linda MacNeil. “It causes me to pause, but I think they deserve it and I think we need to do it for them.”
The town is still massaging the numbers, with the goal to have as minimal an impact as possible on the 2023 budget, said Gleason.
According to current numbers, proposed is a four-year LFR contract for a total contract cost of $180,704, a three-year DPW/transfer station contract for a total cost of $84,013, and a three-year police contract for a total cost of $204,181.
Total costs include wages and contributions to the New Hampshire Retirement System, Medicare, and the federal payroll tax to fund the Social Security and Medicare programs.
The town also has some federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act it can put toward the first year.
With cash reserves that are now much healthier than a year ago, if the town took money out of reserves for the contracts it could potentially end up with no tax increase, which would be ideal considering the inflation, said Gleason.
“I’m reluctant to use reserves, but there are times when you’re facing a year like this and it’s different,” he said. “You can say, okay, maybe this is a one-time thing that we’re going to do this, to stabilize as we get through the process, and I think we’ll be in a position to do that.”
As contract costs drop through the years, the town can see exactly what it will cost during those years, he said.
“At least we would know what that cap is,” said Gleason. “It does add some budget certainty. It’s not like next year everything is going to be great. It could be the reverse, prices crash and we’re in a recession.”
Negotiating three contracts simultaneously requires a balance of knowing the impact on the taxpayer and lets the people who provide public safety services know they’re a part of the community and the community understands the struggles they go through, he said.
“There’s no perfect answer and we’re just doing what we can,” said Gleason. “I know right now the budget we presented, not counting the labor cost, is about as flat as can be … Other entities are raising rates. If we can do that [keep a flat budget], I’m going to consider it a pretty successful year.”
In three individual votes, the Select Board voted 2-1 to put the union contracts for police, fire, and DPW/transfer station on the town meeting warrant.
Emerson cast the nay votes.
“With the three union contracts, we’re adding $142,401 extra in payroll with the raises coming out of those three contracts,” he said. “I think everybody’s paid pretty fairly, and they have a pretty good benefits program. The fire department contract that I backed out of, either one of those was adding overtime to the $100,000 we already have this year in overtime. I couldn’t add my name to adding any more overtime to what the people are already saddled with. I can’t put my name on any of these contracts to approve them.”
In presenting the proposed contracts, Gleason said it’s not personal but business and the hope is that people on all sides realize that.
