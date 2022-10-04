Littleton Voters Will Be Presented With Proposed Land Swap

LITTLETON — Town meeting voters in March will be asked to approve a proposed land swap with the state that one Select Board member said would open up more parking near the increasingly popular recreational rail trail off of Riverside Drive.
Currently, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation owns the Riverside Drive property at South Street, which for many years it had used to support a highway shed and road salt dispensary.
A few miles away, the town owns a 1.9-acre parcel at Route 18 and Route 135/St. Johnsbury Road, across from Moore Dam Honda and the trailhead to Kilburn Crags that it took by tax lien five years ago.
With the Route 18/135 property being along a state highway and close to the interstate, the NHDOT has expressed interest.
The Select Board discussed the possibility of a land swap during their meeting on Sept. 26, when they agreed to put the proposal on the March warrant, pending the results of a soil test to determine if there’s any contamination on NHDOT’s Riverside Drive property and if it meets environmental standards.
The town had been seeking to sell the Route 135 property until the NHDOT, looking to use that parcel, reached out and asked if the town could hold off on a sale to see if a land swap agreement could be worked out, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
NHDOT has gone through the approval process with the Governor and Executive Council, he said.
Disposals of land, like the current proposal, require the approval of voters.
The Route 135 land that the town took in 2017 is located before the hospital and extends to Route 18 and the boundary of Interstate 93, said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
It’s an odd-shaped piece with some wetlands, but before the town exchanges it, the soil test needs to be completed to ensure that the Riverside Drive parcel has been cleaned up, he said.
“I think it would be great for extra parking, especially right there on the rail trail,” Carrie Gendreau, vice-chair of the Select Board, said of the Riverside property. “It would be a good exchange.”
“We need to look into it a little bit further, but I think so,” said Emerson. “One of the things I’m looking at with that piece of property up here on the side of 18 is for parking for Kilburn Crags. There’s none to speak of, and it’s getting busier and busier all the time. It’s something that came to mind.”
The only problem would be that Kilburn Crags hikers would have to park across the road, said Select Board member Linda MacNeil.
That might then have to involve a permit from the state and a crosswalk said Emerson.
The board voted 3-0 to approve the land swap for the March town meeting warrant on the condition that the environmental study for Riverside Drive is completed before the vote.
“If there’s a problem, I can bring it back to you and you can rescind the warrant article if there’s an issue,” said Gleason.
For the Route 135 property, Gleason said any issues with the prior owner have been cleared up and the land is ready for a swap.
