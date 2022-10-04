Littleton Voters Will Be Presented With Proposed Land Swap
The Littleton Select Board voted to place on the town meeting warrant a proposed land swap that would exchange nearly 2 acres of town-owned land near Littleton Regional Healthcare along Route 135 with a parcel along Riverside Drive, pictured here, which is currently owned by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. If approved by voters, the Riverside Drive property that the town would then own could open up more parking spaces in the vicinity of the recreational rail trail and river district. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Town meeting voters in March will be asked to approve a proposed land swap with the state that one Select Board member said would open up more parking near the increasingly popular recreational rail trail off of Riverside Drive.

Currently, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation owns the Riverside Drive property at South Street, which for many years it had used to support a highway shed and road salt dispensary.

