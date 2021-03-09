LITTLETON — Carrie Gendreau was reelected to the Board of Selectmen during Tuesday’s town meeting ballot vote, which also saw residents support a community forest, new community pool, and oppose a proposed nearby landfill.
Netting 666 votes, Gendreau defeated challengers Chris Sweeney, with 289 votes, and Rudy Gelsi, with 53, to land a second three-year term on the board.
“I am excited to serve another three years,” said Gendreau.
Some 1,030 Littleton residents cast ballots, though the ballot results were unofficial Tuesday evening and that total, as well as some warrant article results, could change by a few votes.
LWL, Town Budget, Forest, Developer Incentive
In a 612-414 vote, residents approved a 2021 town operating budget of $10.285 million.
For the first time in nearly 30 years, the operating budget of Littleton Water and Light was put before town meeting voters, who approved 845-172 an LWL operating budget of $9.587 million.
They also approved, by a margin of 745-254, Article 4, which authorizes selectmen to grant community revitalization tax relief for developers, an incentive that freezes or sets in increments property taxes on the improvements made to a property for up to five years in exchange for a developer making a significant investment in Littleton that will generate more property tax revenue for the town over the long run.
In a 793-238 vote, residents gave the green light to Article 44, submitted by petition to establish a town forest on the 103-acre Eaton property and allow the Littleton Conservation Commission to manage it.
That petition was submitted after concerns by some residents about a proposed housing development on the Eaton parcel.
With a 758-264 vote, residents cleared Article 42, a non-binding resolution in opposition to a new landfill in the North Country, a 180-acre proposal by Casella Waste Systems in the nearby town of Dalton beside Forest Lake State Park.
Vehicles, Parking, Pool, Opera House
A requested five-year lease-purchase for a new $600,000 fire engine-pumper was approved in a 523-508 vote.
It will replace a fire engine that is a quarter-century old and the article is the starting point of a plan to have a rotating fire vehicle replacement to avoid costly repairs and maintenance on aging vehicles.
Failing in a 465-550 vote was a request for a three-year lease-purchase for a $291,000 public works street sweeper.
Approved 562-461 was an $87,000 one-ton multi-purpose truck for the public works department.
In a 607-404 vote, residents authorized $200,000 for the design and construction of a new town pool, water activity area and pump house at Remich Park.
The article authorizes selectmen to apply for and spend grants and donations related to a new pool, with the $200,000 town appropriation only spent if matched by at least $2 for every one town dollar.
Residents also approved a change to the zoning ordinance to extend the valid term of approved variances from one year to two years from the date of final approval.
For parking, voters by a 729-274 margin cleared Article 8 to establish a parking meter revolving fund, with no money from taxation and with revenues received to be used for parking lots, parking spaces, sidewalks, street improvements, and parking meter, equipment and enforcement.
Passing, too, in a 568-468 vote, was Article 14, which authorizes the appropriation of s $150,000 to design and build parking spaces and infrastructure around town and authorizes the town to swap land, or rights-of-way or easements for parking. It is a non-lapsing appropriation good until Dec. 31, 2023.
For an employee contract, voters, by a 635-375 margin, authorized a two-year union agreement between the town and employees in the public works, fire and transfer station departments. It carries a $15,000 increase in salaries and benefits in 2021 and a $15,450 increase above the 2021 increase for 2022.
Failing in a 451-541 vote was a request for $15,000 to establish a design charrette for the Apthorp Commission to create a vision for planning and improvements to the Apthorp area of Littleton.
In a 788-203 vote and recommended by selectmen, residents eliminated the Littleton Opera House Commission, a 25-year-old three-member body whose management duties will be under the purview of in-house opera house manager and cultural arts coordinator Adam Reczek.
Littleton School District
In the race for the one open three-year term on the Littleton School board, challenger Matt St. John, with 477 votes, defeated incumbent Millie Nelson, who had 450 votes.
By an 835-149 margin, residents approved a 2021-2022 school year operating budget of $17.229 million.
Residents also approved, by a 622-365 margin, a collective bargaining agreement between the school board and teachers association that carries an increase of $133,752 in salaries and benefits for fiscal year 2022.
In a 485-483 vote, residents approved $50,000 for an operational audit, though official numbers could change that result because of its closeness.
Approved 643-344 was the establishment of an elementary school buildings and grounds improvement capital reserve fund, with $50,000 to be put into it from money in the heating fuel capital reserve fund, which voters eliminated.
Rejected, in a 466-511 vote, was a request for $30,000 to enlist a project manager to plan and facilitate the work needed to bring multiple elementary school building proposals to voters at the 2024 town meeting.
