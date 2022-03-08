LITTLETON — In Tuesday’s town meeting ballot vote, former planning board chair Linda MacNeil was elected as the newest Select Board member and longtime town clerk Judy White was defeated in her bid for reelection.
In the two-way race for a three-year term on the Select Board, MacNeil netted 535 votes and Courtney Bowler 419 votes.
“I’m just overwhelmed and extremely humbled,” MacNeil said after the ballots were tabulated. “The work begins.”
In an unusual four-way race for town clerk, White faced three challengers.
Challenger Angela Brousseau netted 517 votes for the win. White landed 296 votes. Challengers Shelba Tetu grabbed 190 votes and Natayla Stone 26.
In the race for a three-year term on the parks commission, Andrew Kilmer received 654 votes and Bowler 275.
Former Selectman Chad Stearns is now the new town and school moderator after running in uncontested races.
Tuesday’s town meeting results were unofficial and not yet certified and some counts could change by a handful of votes.
In a 556-478 vote, residents favored the proposed general fund operating budget of $9.594 million over the default budget of $8.927 million.
Tied to that was Article 17, which asked voters for $275,039 to be placed in the municipal ambulance revolving fund.
Article 17 passed in a 588-417 vote, but will be automatically void because of the approval of the proposed general fund budget, which was increased to include the ambulance budget.
The total ambulance budget for 2022 is $555,000, an amount offset by $280,000 in revenue generated last year.
Bond Articles
A number of bond articles that needed a three-fifths, or 60-percent, ballot vote to pass ended up not reaching that.
Voters, by a margin of 732-315, did pass the article asking for $353,900 through a seven-year lease to replace portable and mobile radios in the police, fire, and public works departments.
The article asking for $1.93 million for wastewater treatment plant improvements, to be paid for through sewer user fees, also passed, 862-179.
In a 490-547 vote, residents rejected raising $198,171 for a 10-wheel dump/plow truck.
In a 490-542 vote, they rejected raising $255,000 for a new highway street sweeper.
Residents voted 624-409 to purchase a 1.5-ton dump/plow truck.
Other Articles
An article asking for a $45,484 increase in salaries and benefits for town workers in the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees union passed 594-436.
In 869-171 vote, residents passed an $11.449 million Littleton Water and Light operating budget, to be paid for through user fees.
Voters approved $110,00 for parking improvements (a 649-396 vote), $500,000 in road and sidewalk improvements (760-286), and $45,000 for replacing the library roof (856-193).
Narrowly, in a 523-511 vote, they passed the opera house budget of $115,492, with $73,492 to be raised by taxes and $42,000 from the opera house special revenue fund.
The warrant article asking for $12,000 to fund main-stage concerts during the first four Fridays from June to September was defeated 490-535.
Residents approved $23,000 to resurface the Remich Park and Apthorp tennis and basketball courts by a 698-330 margin.
A petition article submitted by Friends of Remich Park to replace the condemned Remich Park gazebo and replace it with a pavilion passed in a close 526-512 vote.
A petition article submitted by the Littleton Conservation Commission to add two abutting town-owned acres totaling 10 acres to the Eaton Town Forest passed 793-251.
Voters also approved zoning amendments to a 12.9-acre parcel and 2.4-acre parcel owned by Rail Trail Properties which is building apartments in the former Hitchiner Manufacturing building, by changing what had been an industrial zone to a mixed-use zone.
About an hour before the polls closed, Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Littleton Select Board, spoke of healthy voter participation.
“It was a much better turnout than I expected,” she said.
The first few hours saw about 75 people per hour.
Afternoon traffic was strong and steady.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.