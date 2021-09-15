Littleton Waste Water Treatment Plant:Plan Advancing To Avoid Sewage Backups, Big Fines

LITTLETON — One down, and selectmen hope there won’t be one more to go.
After one of the two primary screw pumps at the wastewater treatment plant went kaput earlier in the year, selectmen in May authorized up to $1.3 million to replace that pump and purchase a second new pump.
Both have yet to arrive.
It’s been so far, so good as the second pump at the plant continues to function, but selectmen and the town manager during Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting discussed what remains a dicey situation that could leave the town with sewage overflow into the river, or backups into homes and businesses, and big fines if the second pump likewise takes a nosedive before the new ones arrive.
“We do have the screw pumps on order,” said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason. “We’re looking at an 18- to 20-week lead time. In addition to that, I’ve gone ahead and ordered some electrical work to be done down at the plant and we’ve arranged for an electrical pump to come in to back up the diesel, because the one is down and that pump is what helps us. But if the other one goes, that one pump won’t do it. By going to electrical and doing some upgrades down there, I can do an electric pump and I’m not worried about diesel coming in if there’s issues with weather or trucks getting here. So we’ll have electric and diesel.”
It’s an effort to be better safe than sorry.
“There will be a little bit of redundancy, and I will tell you, I will sleep better between now and the day those screw pumps are installed because the last thing I want to have happen if that pump goes down is where that’s going to go, and it’s going to be the river,” said Gleason. “That is probably the most critical thing. That pump and the work is about $22,000 over what will be the month of rental plus the one-time electrical cost, which will always benefit the town at some point after the fact.”
“If the second pump goes down, everything is going to go into the river?” asked Selectman Milton Bratz.
“Yes,” said Gleason.
“Then there’s fines,” said Bratz.
“$22,000 a day,” said Selectman Roger Emerson.
“So the electrical upgrade and the arranging of the electrical pump would be worth a one-day fine,” said Gleason.
In addition to a failing second pump putting wastewater from residents washing and flushing into the river, Gleason said it could eventually back up into homes and business.
Now, though, the town has a backup plan to avoid that, said Emerson.
In March, selectmen initially authorized an emergency expenditure of $800,000 before increasing it to $1.3 million after another equipment failure that involved the bar rack that is more than five decades old and failed in early May.
The screw pump that failed earlier in the year and the one that is still working are more than three decades old and have exceeded their expected lifespan of about 20 years.
The money the town needs for the replacement pumps and bar rack will come not from taxes, but from the Littleton sewer enterprise undesignated fund balance, which is currently at $1.6 million.
$1 million has been allocated for the screw pumps and about $300,000 for the bar rack.
The town’s wastewater treatment plant at 323 Meadow St. obtains its operating permits and discharge elimination system permits from the state and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The plant has a design flow for 1.5 million gallons per day and discharges treated effluent into the Ammonoosuc River.
