LITTLETON — After authorizing an emergency expenditure in March of up to $800,000 for a pump replacement project at the wastewater treatment facility, selectmen, after a public hearing on Monday, voted unanimously to increase that amount to up to $1.3 million after another equipment failure.
The town is also advancing an asset management plan for the WWTF that was implemented in 2018 to plan for future equipment replacements and upgrades.
If undertaken, recommended near-term projects would increase rates for rate payers from 20 t0 40 percent as part of an effort to stay proactive and reactive and not incur costly emergency repairs in the future.
The immediate project to be undertaken this year involves replacing pumps that are more than three decades old, one of which failed early this year, as well as replace a bar rack more than five decades old that failed more recently, in early May.
“These funds are for an emergency project … to replace both primary screw pumps and the bar rack that are critical to filtering and processing wastewater above grade and allowing it to flow through the treatment process,” said Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Board of Selectmen. “The source of the revenue we would seek would come from the Littleton sewer enterprise fund undesignated fund balance, which is currently at $1,603,596.”
The Littleton Department of Public Works has begun the process of speaking with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services about the permitting process for completing the emergency repairs, said DPW Director Doug Damko.
Another partner is the St. Johnsbury-based Dufresne Group, the entity that completed repairs on the St. Johnsbury Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is advancing the assessment management project for Littleton’s WWTF, which serves residential and commercial customers.
“We have about $1 million allocated for the screw pumps and about $300,000 to the bar rack, “said Damko. “All the town’s waste flowing down to the plant needs to be lifted up to flow through the treatment process. We have two screw pumps that alternate and share those duties. As of now, one of those screw pumps has failed. It’s 32-years-old, they are both the same age. The concern is the other one is on borrowed time as well. They are expected to have about a 20-year useful life, so they’ve done well for the town, but it’s time to get them replaced.”
The DPW will be studying other technologies as part of the replacement, he said.
The bar rack screens all the materials entering the screw pumps so they don’t get hit with rocks or hard objects.
“We want to get a better system there, too,” said Damko.
The current bar rack is obsolete, said Littleton Town Manager James Gleason.
“In talking with the Dufresne Group, there is the opportunity to look for something to fit into the current system without a lot of construction, to keep costs down, technology-wise, in regard to a different pump system that would be less expensive … $1.3 million would be what we could consider a worst-case scenario.”
The project will be put out to bid to find the best contractor and most competitive pricing.
With heavy flows that come after heavy rains, both pumps kick in, said Damko.
Right now, the plant has a temporary pump ready to go if need be, at a cost of $4,000 a month.
In March, Damko said there is about a six-month replacement period once the project begins.
No tax dollars are being put toward the pumps and rack replacement, and the plant is using its reserves that the sewer fund has built up over the years, said Gleason.
The assessment management project began three years ago with the town’s sub-area 5 sewer project.
The first phase focused on the collection system, and phase two is focusing on the treatment plant itself and pump stations, said Damko.
The management purpose is to provide selectmen with data-driven information so they can cost-effectively manage the WWTF at an acceptable level of service, he said.
“It puts together a priority ranking of all the different assets when it comes to their condition and what we should be doing, “said Damko.
In all, for system replacement values, the WWTF is valued at $10.7 million, the pump stations at $621,100, the force mains and siphons at $2.829 million, and gravity collection in eight town sub-areas at $27.865 million, all making for town wastewater assets that total $42 million, said Stan Welch, project engineer with Dufresne Group.
By 2030, 47 percent of WWTF and pump station assets will reach the end of their useful life, he said.
Recommended projects in the next one to three years include the screw pump replacement, sub-area 5 collection system upgrade (the costliest, at $5.976 million), head works and plant water improvements (at just below $1 million), and $151,000 in pump station improvements, for a total projects cost of $8 million, said Welch.
“There will be a 20- to 40-percent wastewater rate increase to accomplish all of these goals,” he said. “The management plan is so you can stay proactive and not reactive in emergencies.”
The town’s WWTF, at 323 Meadow St., secures its operating permits and discharge elimination system permits from the state and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The plant has a design flow for 1.5 million gallons per day and discharges treated effluent into the nearby Ammonoosuc River.
