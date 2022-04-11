Littleton Wastewater Treatment Plant Fire Not Expected To Delay Pump Project Or Cost Town Big Bucks

LITTLETON — As investigators look into the cause of the Friday evening fire that took out the backup pump system at the wastewater treatment plant, town officials say the incident is not expected to delay the primary pump replacement project that has been in the works for a year or cost the town big bucks.
“It’s still under investigation at this point,” Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen said Monday afternoon. “We are leaning toward the diesel generator may have had a fault in it, a mechanical issue, that created the fire. We’re doing a couple of different things. I have investigators looking at that and chasing that lead down.”
Destroyed at the plant at 323 Meadow St. were two backup emergency rental pumps, one electric and one diesel, and the 400-square-foot building constructed before the winter that housed them.
One of the two replacement primary screw pumps had arrived on-site, but the screw pumps had nothing to do with the fire, said Littleton Town Manager James Gleason.
The backup pumps were brought to the plant in the event the sole remaining screw pump failed.
The screw pumps transfer waste from the municipal sewer system to the plant for treatment and processing.
On Tuesday morning, Gleason and Littleton Public Works director Doug Damko will meet at the plant site with a representative from the New Hampshire Public Risk Management Exchange (PRIMEX), the town’s insurer.
“The pumps that were burned were actually rentals so it’s very possible they could be covered under the insurance of the rental company through our rental agreement,” said Gleason. “If not, they’ll be under the town’s PRIMEX.”
From a dollar standpoint, each pump was valued at about $50,000, and the building, between construction and electrical, at another $50,000.
What town officials learned since the fire is that a nearby plant building appears to also have been affected.
“Based on the heat that came off of that building, it did seem to have some impact on the building that’s called the clarifier that’s next to it,” said Gleason.
Damko gave a ballpark estimate of $50,000 in damage to the clarifier building.
“Worst case scenario right is now we’re looking at a maximum of $200,000, and it’s very possible $100,000 of that will be covered through insurance with the rental that we had so there’s no out-of-pocket cost there,” said Gleason. “If not, our insurance will cover that … Between the rental company and our insurance, this should be a covered event.”
While the town might have to front money to get things fixed, invoices will be submitted to the insurance company for reimbursement, he said.
“Other than a deductible, we don’t see any significant out-of-pocket costs for the town,” said Gleason.
As of Monday, one backup pump was delivered to the plant.
In early 2021, Damko informed selectmen that one of the two primary screw pumps had failed and the second is only able to run at half capacity.
The bar rack, which filters out debris on the front end to prevent it from entering the system, later suffered a complete failure. It underwent a short-term fix.
Both pumps were three decades old and had a lifespan of 20 years. The mechanical bar rack was also past its lifespan.
After Damko’s report, selectmen put together a plan to replace them using $1.3 million from the sewer reserve fund that is funded by user fees.
Delivery of the screw pump began last week.
Gleason said there will be no delay in the replacement of the two screw pumps or bar rack.
“In regard to delivery, work, and schedule there shouldn’t be any impact, he said.”The whole project is supposed to be completed no later than the end of June. They’ll replace the completely failed screw pump first. That’s the one that they got lifted out. The new one will go in there and they’ll move over to the second side and the bar rack. By the end of June, barring something unforeseen, both of those pumps should be replaced and a new bar rack installed and we can move on to phase 2 of the clarifier and some other maintenance issues that we need to get addressed that were part of the warrant article that was passed this year.”
The warrant article, which is separate from the pumps and rack replacement, authorized $1.93 million in sewer user fees and grants to address years of deferred maintenance at the plant and get it back into compliance with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
The impact from Friday’s fire, which did not affect plant operations or result in any injuries, could have been worse, said Gleason.
“It’s unfortunate that it happened, but at least we’re able to work around it and it’s not going to impact the project,” he said.
