Littleton Water And Light Asks Court To Reconsider Lawsuit Ruling

LITTLETON — As Littleton Water and Light requests that Grafton Superior Court reconsiders its decision on a lawsuit that rules in favor of the town and state, LWL’s commission chairman on Monday said LWL will in the near future seek a meeting with the Select Board to work out a resolution to the satisfaction of all.
On Sept. 30, the court ruled in favor of the town and the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration and declared LWL a department of the town that is therefore, under the Municipal Budget Act, required to submit to the town its financial reporting and cash reserves.
On Oct. 10, the attorney for LWL, which is a municipal utility that received its charter in 1903, filed a 10-page request for reconsideration.
“A clear conflict exists between the LWL-specific statutes and the provisions of the Municipal Budget Law, which requires resolution by this court,” wrote attorney Matthew Delude. “Even under this court’s analysis as to the applicability of the Municipal Budget Law to LWL, the provisions of the Municipal Budget Law must still yield to the more specific statutory provisions of LWL’s enabling statutes because it is a bedrock rule of statutory construction in New Hampshire that specific statutes control over statutes of a more general operation.
“It appears from the court’s order that this court overlooked or misapprehended that no ambiguity is required for the language of conflicting statutes for the specific-versus-general rule of statutory construction to apply, and that the amendments to LWL’s enabling statutes were not legislative history, but active and currently applicable statutory text,” said Delude. “This court must reconsider its order and complete it by resolving the clear conflict between provisions of the LWL enabling statutes and the provisions of the Municipal Budget Law in favor of the LWL enabling statutes. The continued existence of 12 decades of historical operation is at stake.”
It is undisputed that the control that the Municipal Budget Law would give to the Select Board directly conflicts with the fixing of rates and making of contracts for water and light that fall under the full charge of the LWL commission, argues Delude.
He asks the court to enter summary judgment in favor of LWL or to partially grant LWL’s cross-motion and enter summary judgment in favor of LWL with respect to those provisions in the Municipal Budget Act that are inconsistent with LWL’s enabling statutes.
During the LWL Commission meeting on Monday, commission chairman Peter Cooper said the commission will discuss the litigation and the next court decision after it receives a new order from the court.
“We’ll wait until an answer comes back from the court and we can decide what to do at that point,” he said.
LWL had ten days to file its request for reconsideration. The town and state have 30 days to file an appeal following the court’s order on LWL’s reconsideration request. After that, either party has the option to appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court entails more legal costs, and LWL would need to decide what the chances of success are, said Cooper.
LWL Superintendent Tom Considine said there were some points made by the town’s and state’s attorneys that weren’t accurate, such as LWL arguing it was not part of the town.
“We never said we weren’t part of the town,” he said.
Rather, it’s about protecting LWL’s cash reserves so LWL doesn’t get into situations where it can’t keep the stable rates it has kept and instead has to raise rates by a certain percentage to cover every blip in the market, said Considine.
“If we had the reserves on standby, we could smooth that rate out and maintain that two-year rate,” he said. “That’s the whole fight here.”
The lawsuit also alleged that LWL withheld its financial information, such as year-end financials and monthly profit-and-loss statements, from the town, but LWL had in fact been providing that information to the town office for 25 years, but it hadn’t been forwarded to the Select Board, said Cooper.
The concern, rather, had always been about allowing town officials to access LWL’s reserves, he said to the Select Board in September.
LWL is a business that has functioned for more than 100 years, and the question coming out of the litigation is what the community wants LWL to look like and how they want it to function going forward, said LWL Commissioner Ralph Ross.
The lawsuit was filed by the town in December 2020, during the time of the previous town manager and town finance director. The DRA, which had been in contact with the prior town administration, soon joined as an intervenor.
“It should never have happened,” said Ross. “It was totally preventable. Everybody was happy.”
The LWL commission needs to talk with the Select Board and come up with a plan that complies with the DRA so the DRA can get out of Littleton and out of LWL business, said Cooper.
“I think the selectmen are very flexible,” said Cooper. “They would like to have this thing done and they wish it would never have started. I’m sure it’s the biggest headache … I don’t think that they’re the problem.”
For many years, LWL has had the lowest rates in the New England region.
Cooper said he runs into individual Select Board members as well as residents on the street and said they all want LWL to continue to operate as it has been.
“They are very satisfied with how it worked,” he said. “It’s a matter of coming up with something that is satisfactory to the DRA, but lets us operate as we have been in terms of our day-to-day operation and financial operation. But we haven’t figured that out yet.”
Along with the Select Board, the budget committee is on board for a resolution, said Ross.
“I think everybody’s pulling in the same direction, with the exception of DRA,” he said. “It will be resolved.”
Although the lawsuit had been a heated topic at Select Board meetings since August, no board member or citizen brought up the court’s Sept. 30 order on LWL during the Select Board’s meeting on Oct. 11.
