Littleton Water And Light Asks Court To Reconsider Lawsuit Ruling
Littleton Water and Light has asked Grafton Superior Court to reconsider its decision on a lawsuit that ruled in favor of the town and state. The LWL Commission met Monday. Left to right: Ralph Ross, Peter Cooper, and Linda MacNeil. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — As Littleton Water and Light requests that Grafton Superior Court reconsiders its decision on a lawsuit that rules in favor of the town and state, LWL’s commission chairman on Monday said LWL will in the near future seek a meeting with the Select Board to work out a resolution to the satisfaction of all.

On Sept. 30, the court ruled in favor of the town and the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration and declared LWL a department of the town that is therefore, under the Municipal Budget Act, required to submit to the town its financial reporting and cash reserves.

