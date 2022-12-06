Littleton Water And Light Cautiously Optimistic Agreement Will Be Reached
The town of Littleton and Littleton Water and Light remain hopeful as a stipulated agreement is being worked out between the parties following the 2-year litigation Left to right: LWL commissioners Ralph Ross, left, Peter Cooper and Linda MacNeil. (Because she is also a Select Board member, MacNeil continues to recuse herself from any votes or discussions as both a Select Board member and LWL commissioner). (File photo)

LITTLETON — Hoping that a final agreement would be farther along than it currently is, the commissioners of Littleton Water and Light and town officials remain hopeful that a resolution can be reached, and soon, following the recent litigation between the town and LWL.

On Oct. 5, Grafton Superior Court ruled against LWL in a lawsuit filed nearly two years ago by the town, which argued LWL was not complying with the reporting requirements of the Municipal Budget Act by not providing to the town its year-end financials, monthly profit-and-loss statements, its budget to be approved by town meeting voters, and any excess revenue.

