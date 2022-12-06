Littleton Water And Light Cautiously Optimistic Agreement Will Be Reached

The town of Littleton and Littleton Water and Light remain hopeful as a stipulated agreement is being worked out between the parties following the 2-year litigation Left to right: LWL commissioners Ralph Ross, left, Peter Cooper and Linda MacNeil. (Because she is also a Select Board member, MacNeil continues to recuse herself from any votes or discussions as both a Select Board member and LWL commissioner). (File photo)
LITTLETON — Hoping that a final agreement would be farther along than it currently is, the commissioners of Littleton Water and Light and town officials remain hopeful that a resolution can be reached, and soon, following the recent litigation between the town and LWL.
On Oct. 5, Grafton Superior Court ruled against LWL in a lawsuit filed nearly two years ago by the town, which argued LWL was not complying with the reporting requirements of the Municipal Budget Act by not providing to the town its year-end financials, monthly profit-and-loss statements, its budget to be approved by town meeting voters, and any excess revenue.
Before the court rendered its decision, LWL began providing the financial information and its budget for voter approval, leaving the revenue question and how to address it the only issue unresolved.
LWL, which uses its cash reserves to buy power on the wholesale market to keep rates low, has historically offered some of the lowest rates in New England, and the commission hopes to keep it that way for the town’s residents and businesses.
After the court ruling, attorneys agreed to a 30-day stay of the case until after Nov. 23 as the parties work to settle the litigation and avoid additional legal costs.
During the commission’s meeting on Monday, LWL Superintendent Tom Considine said the attorneys are still going back and forth.
“We were hoping for a stipulated agreement,” said LWL commission chairman Peter Cooper. “We have the stay so the court can do a stipulated agreement, which is like a compromise that could be stated and put in the record. We’re still working on that.”
At present, there is no timeline as to when such an agreement could be reached and made final, he said.
LWL Commissioner Ralph Ross said the process and the time it takes can be frustrating, but an agreement will happen.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” he said.
The concern by LWL has been Select Board members and the town manager having access to LWL’s cash reserves and, if that happens, any impact it could have on LWL rates.
In the months before the court ruling and afterward, the current Select Board and town manager have said they have no intention of using any LWL money for town purposes and want LWL to operate as it always has been.
Providing an update from the town side, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason on Monday said there have been various drafts of the pending agreement between the attorneys.
“I am hoping to have something final very soon per my follow-up last week,” he said. “If there is some disagreement over language then I will have a non-public legal meeting with the town attorney and two of the Board of Selectmen members to go over the proposal with the BOS.”
(Because she is also a member of the LWL Commission, Select Board member Linda MacNeil continues to recuse herself from any votes or discussion on the matter as both a Select Board member and an LWL commissioner).
“The BOS can then advise me and the town attorney if they have concerns or the agreement is ready to be approved,” said Gleason. “I think everyone is ready for this to be finalized. I have no skin in the game, as in any settlement the LWL would never be under the town manager so I have no reason to delay or hinder this being resolved. I want to make sure in the end I am able to advise the BOS of the pros and cons of any language in a settlement so they can make the final decision on behalf of the town.”
