The Littleton Water and Light (LWL) announced that effective Nov. 1 electric rates will increase by about 37 percent across all electric rate schedules.
On average, an LWL residential electric customer who uses 600 kilowatt hours of power each month will see a total increase of $29 month.
This rate adjustment is the direct result of increases due to the unprecedented rise in natural gas prices and global demand (energy supply) and other geopolitical factors well beyond the control of the LWL.
Natural gas is the primary fuel used to generate electricity in New England, and volatility in the market can cause extreme fluctuation in the price that LWL pays to secure these needed resources.
Regrettably, if energy prices do not stabilize and if the region experiences a colder than normal winter, additional electric rate adjustments may be forthcoming.
LWL does not make a profit on the costs associated with power supply (generation) as these resources are purchased at the prevailing market price.
Historically, LWL customers have directly benefited from a stable electric tariff that has provided some of the lowest rates in the region.
Unfortunately, LWL cannot continue to absorb these record high energy prices without passing these costs on to our customers.
LWL is committed to its customers and will make every effort to provide a product that is safe, reliable, and at the most economical cost during this challenging period.
