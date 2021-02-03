Littleton Welcomes New Parks And Rec Director

LITTLETON — The town has hired a new parks and recreation director, whose overarching goal is to build on the community’s recreation programs to provide a greater inclusiveness for those of all ages and abilities.
Kelly Walsh, of Lyndonville, who has served as the athletic and activities director for the Kingdom East School District since July 2019, steps into the job in Littleton on Monday, Feb. 8.
“My background is adaptive sports and recreational therapy,” Walsh said Tuesday. “As athletic director, I was working primarily with the kids in the school district. This opportunity allows me to really broaden the population we serve and build parks and recreation around the community. I love that kind of work, programmed development and creating access for everyone.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic in the short term makes programming a little complicated, she said she is excited to meet community members.
“I’m really looking forward to connecting with the community and seeing what they feel the needs are and then creating programs that include everyone,” said Walsh.
That also includes focusing on outdoor recreation and lifelong sports and opportunities for a healthy community, she said.
Walsh said she is excited to work in a town whose parks department has much community support.
Prior to joining Kingdom East, Walsh was the program coordinator for Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, from June 2015 to June 2019.
Before that, she was a special education teacher for two years at James Nikki Rowe High School in McAllen, Texas.
Walsh, who has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in recreational therapy from Indiana University, was also chosen as a rising star in Vermont Business Magazine and was a presenter for two consecutive years at the National Outdoor Recreation Conference.
“She brings extreme passion and extensive knowledge in sports and recreation and looks forward to establishing programs that will serve everyone in the community,” Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett said in a Friday note to Littleton department heads. “In her position at the Kingdom East School District, she created an athletic and recreation program for students in K-8, with a focus on outdoor recreation and programs for people with disabilities.”
Walsh succeeds former LPR Director Chris Wilkins, who became the parks director in February 2018 and departed in November 2020 to become a police officer with the Littleton Police Department.
Littleton has a number of parks and recreation facilities across town.
Apthorp Commons, along Carleton Street, features a soccer field.
There is also the Brickyard Field along Blackberry Lane, the Littleton Opera House’s grand hall and tower room, Littleton Riverfront Park, the Norton Pike Fields along Highland Avenue that features a soccer field and softball field, and the community’s largest recreation area, Remich Park, along Pleasant Street.
Remich Park features large and small fields, a new playground, a gazebo, tennis courts, and the community pool.
LPR also offers youth camp programs, childcare programs, adult softball, and in-house basketball.
Walsh is joining the parks department at a time when town meeting voters will be asked to raise through a warrant article $200,000 for a new town pool, water activity area, and new pump house at Remich Park to replace the existing aging pool that is about half a century old.
She will be joining, too, the effort to make $400,000 in park-wide renovations to Remich Park (which includes the new $200,000 playground already installed) that will feature a new half-mile paved walkway around the park that will be compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act; a new snack shack at the ball field that will include equipment storage space and restrooms; and drainage upgrades to the playing fields.
The bulk of the money for the renovations came from grants and donations.
For the future, and with additional grant money sought, town officials are eyeing a $3 million-plus new recreation center building and town hall community center at Remich Park.
Walsh, a New Jersey native, said she’s very happy in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country and couldn’t envision living elsewhere.
“I had a great family dynamic, was fortunate, and the opportunities were endless,” she said. “I wanted to be physically active and so I’ve been helping to create that in this region of the country and in our area. It’s so important to have lots of opportunities to keep kids healthy and safe.”
Goals as new LPR director include expanding programs for all ages and having programs for those kids who aren’t yet in school, as well as for retired residents who are home during the day.
“It’s always good to have some fun things going on and to keep the whole community active and engaged,” said Walsh.
The LPR director position carries a starting salary of $67,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.