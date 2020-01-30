Littleton:White Mountain School Student Tests Negative For Coronavirus

A medical worker in a protective suit helps a couple outside a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and more countries reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China's worst-hit region returned home to medical observation and even isolation. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday that the two people in the Granite State who recently traveled to Wuhan City, China - one who was being held in isolation for a week at Littleton Regional Healthcare - have tested negative for the coronavirus. (Chinatopix via AP)

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday that the two people in the Granite State who recently traveled to Wuhan City, China - one who was being held in isolation for a week at Littleton Regional Healthcare - have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the negative tests and both patients have fully recovered, DHHS officials said in a statement.

