Littleton Woman Pleads Guilty To Bank Fraud
The former assistant manager of the Sugar Hill Inn, pictured here, has agreed to plead guilty to federal bank fraud in case that involved forging blank checks to defraud the inn and its bank, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank. (Contributed image)

In federal court on Monday, a Littleton woman and former resident of South Ryegate pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

According to the plea agreement, Katie M. Ricker, 22, who was charged with defrauding the Sugar Hill Inn, where she worked as an assistant manager, and defrauding Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, the inn’s bank, is liable for no less than $46,055.35 in restitution, in a joint amount of $6,830.86 with co-defendant William Hill, 26, of Colebrook, and for $39,224.49 for which she is solely liable.

