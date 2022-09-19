Littleton Woman Pleads Guilty To Bank Fraud

The former assistant manager of the Sugar Hill Inn, pictured here, has agreed to plead guilty to federal bank fraud in case that involved forging blank checks to defraud the inn and its bank, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank. (Contributed image)
In federal court on Monday, a Littleton woman and former resident of South Ryegate pleaded guilty to bank fraud.
According to the plea agreement, Katie M. Ricker, 22, who was charged with defrauding the Sugar Hill Inn, where she worked as an assistant manager, and defrauding Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, the inn’s bank, is liable for no less than $46,055.35 in restitution, in a joint amount of $6,830.86 with co-defendant William Hill, 26, of Colebrook, and for $39,224.49 for which she is solely liable.
Between 2018 and October 2021, Ricker was employed in various positions at the inn, and in October 2021, she stole blank checks belonging to the Sugar Hill In, which, along with the bank, was identified in case documents as an organizational victim.
In a statement issued Monday afternoon by the New Hampshire district office of U.S. Attorney Jane Young, Ricker wrote fraudulent checks addressed to herself, Hill, and others to transfer money from the business’s account to her joint bank account with Hill.
Ricker forged the signature of the employee authorized to sign on the inn’s account.
Ricker and Hill were caught on camera cashing some of the fraudulent checks.
Ricker, who is represented by Behzad Mirhashem, of the federal public defender’s office, is scheduled to be sentenced on December 29, 2022, at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire.
She was released on bail pending her sentencing hearing.
Court documents do not indicate if time served behind bars will be part of the sentence.
Hill pleaded guilty on June 27 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Sugar Hill Police Department and Lisbon Police Department and was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Chen.
