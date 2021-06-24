Littleton Works To Put Parking On The Map - Literally

LITTLETON — Just how many public parking lots and spaces are in Littleton?
Town officials aren’t sure, but they’re working on finding out to help solve what has been a bear of a problem for residents and visitors — finding a parking space, especially during those times of the year when downtown fills up.
On June 17, selectmen voted to give all parking lots in towns names by using letters of the alphabet, such as Lot A and Lot B (they passed over naming them numerically).
“We want to develop a map with a GIS [Geographic Information System] company, then a master map online,” said Town Manager Jim Gleason. “There are more lots than people think.”
On Wednesday, Gleason said as the first step he’s been in talks with Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith, Department of Public Works Director Doug Damko, and Littleton Opera House Manager Adam Reczek for what they have in terms of maps or parking information, and then work in coordination and identify every parking space in town.
“There may be an issue on Main Street, but people don’t take advantage of the free parking available a block or two from the street and either don’t know it’s there or don’t want to walk,” he said.
Once all lots are identified, they will then be named — public works will install the signs — and they will go on the town website with their name and the street or intersection at which they are located, said Gleason.
“I just want to make sure that between the three of them [Smith, Damko and Reczek], we cover every lot,” he said.
At town meeting in March, voters authorized an article asking for $150,000 in parking improvements in town, for the design and construction of infrastructure parking, and to authorize the town to acquire, lease and swap land or rights-of-way or easements and buildings, and also allow selectmen to apply for any grants, donations, or other available funding sources.
This year, parking-related work will be done for a project stemming from an article approved by town meeting voters in 2019, when they voted to authorize $50,000 (with $20,000 coming from the parking meter special revenue fund to offset the cost) to purchase the property at 17 Hillview Terrace, adjacent to the public parking area off Pleasant Street and behind Jax Jr. Cinema, to expand parking in downtown.
Before parking can be expanded on the property, however, the building standing on it, now deteriorating and vacant, but once the first home of Crosstown Motors and before that the home of the Strain Motor Co., will need to be removed.
Currently, Damko is getting quotes for that project and is looking for contractors and also into environmental and asbestos testing.
“We don’t think we can do the parking lot this year, but the intent is for the barn to come down this year,” said Gleason. “There is money in the budget to get the building down and cleaned up and get that ready … The first step is to get that barn down. It’s an eyesore.”
