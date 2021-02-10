LITTLETON — The Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment gave the green light to the plan to convert the former Hitchiner Manufacturing property into upscale apartments.
Approved unanimously was a request for a variance to allow a multi-family dwelling with amenities at 24 Beacon St. in an industrial zone and another variance request to allow more than 12 multi-family dwellings with amenities in an industrial zone.
“It’s certainly an imaginative project, for sure,” said ZBA Chairman David Rochefort.
To be called the Beacon Street Apartments, developer Allen Croteau, of Derry, is planning to convert the five-story, 98,000-square-foot industrial structure into 125 to 150 studio and one-bedroom apartments that he said will be in demand as Littleton becomes a more popular place to live and more people continue to work from home after the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re excited to move forward,” Croteau said during the public hearing on Tuesday that included several of his team members, with specialties in the trades and design.
Zoners agreed with Croteau that the highest and best use of the property is residential, as manufacturing and another factory are unlikely to be set up on the 15-acre parcel in the future.
His attorney, Brenda Keith, of Londonderry, in arguing how the project meets the five criteria for a variance, said the current industrial zoning constitutes a zoning island or spot zone, as everything around it is now commercial and residential zoning.
“The property is unique,” she said. “It’s zoned industrial, which made sense, but not today with an empty building for the last five years … It makes sense to bring this building back to life. It’s in the public interest. I don’t see industrial use ever coming to light again … Substantial justice requires something to be done with this property. Turning it into a beautiful residential property will enhance the values of properties around it and benefit the entire neighborhood and community at large.”
During their deliberations, zoning board members said a denial of the variance requests would not be in the public interest.
All utilities will be included in rents, which Croteau said will range from $1,200 to $1,700, and tenants can have a stacked washer and dryer in their apartments and will have access to a lounge with WiFi, an on-site gym, and storage of non-flammable items, such as clothing and furniture, all of which will also be included in rents.
The existing parking lot will be upgraded and will have 293 spaces.
Croteau said he is proposing studio and one-bedroom apartments and not two- or three-bedroom units because they are easier to turn over and will generate enough income to keep the apartment complex functioning.
ZBA member George Morgan said the project serves the public interest because more housing is needed in town and a new residential community will benefit the Littleton economy and business community.
Zoners granted variance approval on the condition that the project abides by all local, state, and federal laws.
The town is also in talks with the state about possible traffic impacts, said Rochefort.
A stoplight was at Union and Beacon streets when Hitchiner was operating but was removed after the company departed Littleton in 2016.
The Littleton Police Department also recommended exterior and interior surveillance cameras in common areas, something Croteau said he plans to install and has at his existing apartment complexes downstate, where he has 50 units.
The project is also not likely to impact the current sewer infrastructure, and residential use will most likely result in less sewer load than when Hitchiner was operating, said Department of Public Works Director Doug Damko.
The only abutter speaking in opposition was Jon Destroismaison, of Union Street, who voiced concerns about lighting and about the possibility of the apartments becoming low-income housing in the future.
Lighting will be modern downcast and not the lamps of old that cast light far and wide and it will not impact abutters, said Croteau.
Speaking in favor in a personal capacity and not on behalf of the River District Redevelopment Commission was John Hennessey, chairman of that commission, who said the project is a “compatible use” and the residential aspect is “harmonious” with the river district’s vision.
The apartments will also have access to the trail along the river.
“The challenge with the building is we have to wrap the entire building with windows to make sure every apartment has a window,” said Croteau.
Croteau came on the scene late last year when property owner Bob Chapman put the property out to bid.
Chapman, who bought it in 2018, had been planning a residential component to the property and as well as use as a White Mountains Community College site, but the $5.5 million in state funding for the college did not come through.
In January, Croteau told The Caledonian-Record that he is in talks with banks for funding for the multi-million project and is expecting to take over ownership of the property, which was contingent on the variance approvals, from Chapman in the spring.
If financing goes well, the first units could be ready for occupancy in the spring of 2022, after construction begins this summer.
In the future, there is also space for commercial uses, such as a restaurant, coffee shop, brewery, or retail shop, he said.
