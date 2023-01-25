LITTLETON — After two continuations of a public hearing, the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a proposal to convert the Littleton Motel to low- to moderate-income multi-family residential housing units to be leased to tenants in need of outside services.
Since its first hearing in November, the plan met with resistance by some residents, who argue that the new use will change the character of the neighborhood, could adversely impact surrounding property values, and other locations in town are more appropriate.
One resident, speaking during the final leg of the public hearing on Tuesday, but demanding that his name not be published, suggested that crime would be the likely result.
A dozen residents and abutters (none direct abutters) attended the hearing, which was continued from Jan. 10, when the four-member board voted 2-2 to approve the application, which resulted in a failed vote.
Following that vote, the board requested that the applicant, Stacie Lerclerc, who runs Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling, obtain an opinion from a qualified and independent appraiser regarding the impact on the values of surrounding properties, submit wording on the landlord-tenant contract to explain how many times a tenant can violate a contract before being asked to leave, and submit details regarding how the property will be managed.
With that new information, and with one board member not in attendance on Tuesday, the three-member ZBA unanimously approved the application for Lerclerc, who sought a special exception under the Littleton Zoning Ordinance to allow 17 multi-family housing units at 166 Main St. in the Residential-1 and Commercial-1 districts.
Leclerc, who is prioritizing women and children as tenants, is receiving funding for the renovation of the property through the Multi-Family Supportive Housing Program within the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, which requires that a certain number of units be set aside for low-income tenants and prohibits alcohol and drugs on the property.
Leclerc, who is not yet the property owner, provided the new information through her attorney, Bill Oliver, of Franconia, who said licensed appraiser Chuck Schubert, of Gilford, submitted a written opinion that the use change would not adversely impact property values in the surrounding districts.
“He also noted that multi-family housing is a permitted use with a special exception, whereas the existing use is not permitted,” said Oliver. “You have to ask the Zoning Board for a variance.”
He cited New Hampshire RSA 672, the enabling statute that declares a “special recognition of the critical importance of low and moderate-income housing to the citizens of New Hampshire.”
Regarding the management of the property, for which Lerclerc has enlisted the services of Stan Parker, of the Littleton-based SBP Property Management, Oliver said Lerclerc would adhere to RSA 540, the statute on tenant rights and responsibilities that includes a provision for termination of tenancy for violations of lease agreements, which include behaviors that adversely impact the health and safety of other tenants.
“Noise and unruly behavior is not going to be a benefit to her as a landlord, let alone to the neighbors,” said Oliver. “I had a discussion with Stacie about how you don’t want a situation where all the good tenants leave because of a bad apple in the group and you’re stuck with bad tenants. She wants to be a member of the community.”
A complaint will result in a written request to the tenant and a second violation will result in a notice to quit, which begins an eviction proceeding, he said.
“The sooner you can assure all tenants that you will rigorously follow the rules of the lease and provide that notice to quit, the better off you will be with all tenants,” said Oliver. “She’s in here for the long haul.”
Parker, who manages other commercial and residential properties in town and will take care of grass-mowing, snow-plowing and other needs on Leclerc’s property, will be on call 24 hours a day to meet the needs of tenants and the neighborhood, and police will be called for any matters involving them, he said.
Resident Jane Knox-Kiepura, of 49 Church St., said Parker is a great person but is “very over-extended to be on site 24 hours, in my opinion.”
“For such a big property, that’s an awful lot of work,” she said. “I thought there was going to be somebody on site … to enforce the free of drug and drink part of the property. That is what I thought we were talking about last time.”
ZBA Chairman George Morgan said ZBA member Zackary Hawkins voted not to approve the application on Jan. 10 because of uncertainty about the property having a professional property manager, which Leclerc’s property now has.
“[Parker’s] on call 24 hours a day and we will certainly make his phone number available to anyone in the neighborhood who wants it,” said Morgan.
Knox’s husband, Marjan Kiepura, cited crime as a concern and asked what assurances abutters will have.
“I want to point to some remarks that Attorney Oliver made earlier, which also reflect our last meeting, the concern about the reality of this facility and the possibility or likelihood of crime,” said Kiepura. “Ms. Lerclerc’s qualifications are in substance abuse and things like that. I know this hasn’t been cited, hasn’t been verbalized, but I think has to be because this room … is filled with abutters. We’re concerned about what will happen to us, to our lifestyle … Members of the board, I think this, as I said, is the elephant in the room that has to be addressed. This room is filled with abutters.”
(After the hearing, Kiepura demanded that The Caledonian-Record not publish his name. He was informed that the names of all who speak at a public hearing are part of the public record).
On the possibility of crime, Morgan said the board has already covered that ground.
“I’m not going to go there at this point,” said Morgan. “There’s no assurances of anybody living anywhere.”
Resident Gary Morneau, of 206 High St. said the board has facts in the form of new documents and the appraisal from Lerclerc, but asked about facts from others who might have different opinions.
“You could have done that,” said Morgan. “Anybody here could have gone out and gotten another appraisal for this, but nobody did. So I have the facts as presented to the board.”
ZBA member Courtney Bowler said she’d heard the concerns from abutters about crime and property values. She has since done her own independent research and found a Joint Center for Housing study from Harvard University regarding multi-family rental housing and abutting property values.
“In this study, there was an abundance of data collected,” she said. “It did not show any correlation to crime increasing in the areas of the abutting properties of where multi-family housing is located. It did not indicate any decrease of property values. And not to discount ‘not in my backyard,’ but we need to be conscientious of what the needs of the town are, using the master plan as a guide. We have to work within the ordinances set out by the town. We are not here to judge people on their quality. That’s not our goal. I hear your concerns, but it’s not within our scope.”
Hawkins, who noted his previous concern about the then-open question of property management, said there might be some confusion among some about the zoning process, but the board is picking up on the facts of the case as presented on Tuesday and moving forward.
“Our reach and concern can only go so far,” he said. “The facts of the zoning is it is permitted with a special exception … We asked for specific information. They provided it.”
Addressing the four questions they are required to review, zoners concluded that the site is an appropriate location for the use, surrounding property values won’t be reduced, no nuisance or unreasonable hazard will result, and adequate and appropriate facilities will be provided for the use.
Morgan said the use would decrease the current number of 23 units (which includes 14 three-season motel units and six long-term rentals in the back, the latter of which are out of compliance and not a permitted use) to a total of 17 mostly one-bedroom units.
Approval conditions include a 24-hour availability contact name and a number of the property owner and property manager, with the name and number for use by police and fire personnel in the event of an emergency or disturbance.
The total number of living units is not to exceed 17 on the 1.6-acre property and all local, state, and federal laws regarding the property must be followed.
No counseling, treatment, or services for tenants will take place on the property, which is solely for housing, Lerclerc said at earlier meetings.
