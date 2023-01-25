LITTLETON — After two continuations of a public hearing, the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a proposal to convert the Littleton Motel to low- to moderate-income multi-family residential housing units to be leased to tenants in need of outside services.

Since its first hearing in November, the plan met with resistance by some residents, who argue that the new use will change the character of the neighborhood, could adversely impact surrounding property values, and other locations in town are more appropriate.

