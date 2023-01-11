LITTLETON — After a two-hour public hearing on Tuesday, the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment found itself at an impasse after considering a proposal to convert the Littleton Motel to multi-family residential units.
The four-member board, after the recent resignation of one member, voted 2-2 to approve the proposal, making for a failed vote.
The hearing was continued to Jan. 24.
In the meantime, the board is seeking the opinion of at least one independent appraiser to determine if surrounding residential property values would be negatively impacted if the project were to go through as well as more specifics from the applicant, Stacie Leclerc, who runs Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling, about what will happen to tenants who violate the lease agreement and cause a nuisance and how many complaints against them would result in an eviction.
The project has drawn some residential abutters and non-abutters who are opposed, including several new ones turning out Tuesday to voice concerns about their property values and who exactly would be living in the units.
Leclerc, who is the prospective buyer for the property at 166 Main St. that has been on the market for about six months, is seeking a special exception from the ZBA to allow multi-family housing in the Residential-1 and Commercial-1 zones.
The approval would convert the motel property into 17 full-time and mostly one-bedroom housing units for tenants in need of outside support services, with a priority on women and mothers with children.
No services or treatment would take place on the property, which Leclerc said is solely for housing and is not a rehab facility.
Speaking at Tuesday’s hearing was Bill Oliver, attorney for Leclerc, who said Leclerc’s plan would not impact residential property values and would result in reduced density on the property (from 23 units to 17), would have long-term renters who will become part of the community, and would fulfill a housing need in Littleton, which he said has an urgent need for month-to-month rentals.
Non-residential abutter Chris Lloyd, who learned about the project earlier on Tuesday, said he’d hate to see the property become like another Parker Village Apartments, which at one time had a lot of police responding.
“We have a right to know what’s going to be there,” he said. “We want to make sure the neighborhood stays the same way.”
The lease agreement for tenants will include a provision prohibiting drugs and alcohol on the premises, which Leclerc and Oliver said is one requirement by the state, which is funding the project through the Multi-Family Supportive Housing Program within the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
The NHHFA also requires that some units be set aside as low-income housing based on percentages.
One resident asked if tenants will have criminal records.
No units will be rented to those convicted of arson, violent crimes, or sex offenses, said Leclerc, who added that the goal is to have a safe property where children can live.
Wanting more specifics about how the property will be managed to mitigate nuisances was ZBA member Zackary Hawkins.
“To me, it’s important that it’s properly managed,” said Hawkins. “I don’t think we have a whole lot on that … I need to see rules and regulations in place and see how they’ll be enforced.”
Surrounding property values hinge on how the property in question will be managed, he said.
The site will have a property manager, though it’s not yet determined if that manager will be off-site or a tenant on-site, said Leclerc.
Tenants breaking their lease agreement will be asked to leave, she said.
As Littleton’s zoning officer, Milton Bratz said he addresses complaints and nuisances in town on a weekly basis and said any complaint regarding Leclerc’s property would be responded to immediately.
Hawkins also said the project is not a true residential conversion and believes it doesn’t fit anything in the town’s zoning ordinance.
Wanting more evidence that it won’t impact neighboring property values or change the character of the neighborhood was ZBA member Chris Sweeney.
“I think it does change the character of the neighborhood,” he said. “There is no evidence it won’t reduce property values.”
Bratz said from his research, projects that are similar to Leclerc’s do not reduce nearby property values.
The 2-2 vote saw Hawkins and Sweeney opposed to approval and ZBA Chairman George Morgan and ZBA member Courtney Bowler in support.
“We can make some wording to control the number of people per unit, if approved,” Morgan said of possible approval conditions.
Following a public hearing on Dec. 13, zoners continued the hearing until Tuesday to give the planning board time to review Littleton’s master plan to see if the project fits into it and review Littleton’s short-term housing situation and the impact the project might have on the character of Main Street.
At their Jan. 3 meeting, the planning board unanimously agreed that the proposed multi-family housing is needed in Littleton and meets the goals in the town’s recently updated master plan.
Although tourism would take a hit from the loss of the Littleton Motel, the housing would be a benefit for the town, said planning board member Mary Menzies.
