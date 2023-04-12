Littleton:Zoners Grant Special Exception For Gravel Pit
Buy Now

To a packed Littleton Community House on Tuesday, Bethlehem resident Mary Lou Krambeer was among a number of Littleton and Bethlehem abutters voicing their opposition to a gravel pit on Alder Brook Road. They spoke during a public hearing of the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment, which approved a special exception for the project, which now goes to the Littleton Planning Board. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — After a three-hour public hearing on Tuesday, and following abutter concerns about noise, dust, truck traffic, property devaluation, and an enterprise they said could become larger than proposed, the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment granted a special exception for a gravel pit.

The project, at 173 Alder Brook Road near the Bethlehem town line, now moves to the Littleton Planning Board for an excavation permit.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments