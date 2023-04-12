Littleton:Zoners Grant Special Exception For Gravel Pit

LITTLETON — After a three-hour public hearing on Tuesday, and following abutter concerns about noise, dust, truck traffic, property devaluation, and an enterprise they said could become larger than proposed, the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment granted a special exception for a gravel pit.
The project, at 173 Alder Brook Road near the Bethlehem town line, now moves to the Littleton Planning Board for an excavation permit.
The applicant, Chris Crowe, of Crowe Family Investments LLC, seeks to excavate a 2.2-acre area on his 232-acre property, which is within a rural zone.
Under the Littleton Zoning Ordinance, the excavation of sand and gravel in a rural zone is only allowed by special exception if it is for commercial purposes.
Crowe said he will not be selling the excavated materials but would be using them to support his other businesses.
That aspect of commercial use will be raised if there is an appeal of the ZBA’s approval, said Maria Dolder, Crowe’s attorney, of Concord.
Because the town ordinance allows the use by special exception, she said the ZBA must grant it.
Dolder provided reports from Andy Smith, owner-broker of Badger Peabody and Smith Realty, and from James Walker, of White Mountain Appraisals, who concluded that the gravel pit would not adversely impact nearby property values.
Crowe’s application states the use would result in about 50 to 100 truckloads a year, a load volume that Dolder said would be reached within two or three weeks for a normal gravel pit.
Zoners were tasked with looking at four criteria. After deliberating, they concluded in a unanimous vote that the project is in a site appropriate for the use, would not reduce property values, would not result in a nuisance or unreasonable hazard, and would have adequate and appropriate facilities to support the operation and maintenance of the use.
Most of those who spoke, however, including abutters in both Littleton and Bethlehem, disagreed that the criteria were met and opposed the project.
Bethlehem resident Mary Lou Krambeer said “the lack of details is perplexing to neighbors” and there is no map of the project and nothing about days and hours of operation.
While Crowe, in his application, states that a gun range, commercial gravel pit, and logging yard are nearby, Krambeer said those operations are in a commercial zone.
“We all purchased our homes recognizing it’s a rural area,” she said. “The attorney is trying to compare that area to ours.”
Anna McClennen, of Bethlehem, said 26 families live in the area, and much of their assets are in their homes, which would be problematic if they need to sell and face a reduced sales price because of decreased property values.
Others voiced concerns that approval could lead to a project that becomes larger.
“Even though the stated use is limited, he can pretty much do what he wants with the property,” said Mary Fillius, of Bethlehem.
Littleton Zoning Officer Milton Bratz said once a project is approved, the town’s monitoring is minimal.
“There’s no expectation that we monitor,” he said. “We do respond to complaints.”
Bratz said his office has a small budget and must decide which complaints get addressed.
Other residents in opposition said the gravel pit, while seeking permits, has already been operating.
“It’s clearly all day long and it’s loud,” said David Neal, who owns nearby property along Oak Ridge Road in Bethlehem.
“This application is built on two years of unpermitted development,” said Krambeer.
If Crowe wants to expand the use beyond the 2.2 acres, he would have to go back before the ZBA and the planning board and obtain an alteration of terrain permit from the state, said Dolder.
The ZBA is only tasked with determining if the use as proposed is allowed, she said.
The rest of the operational details will get worked out at the planning board level, said Dolder.
The town also has the ability to issue a cease-and-desist order if the applicant doesn’t meet the requirements under RSA 155-E, the New Hampshire statute governing local regulation excavations, she said.
Tuesday’s hearing drew some 50 area residents to the Littleton Community House.
In November, Crowe’s request for a special exception went to its first hearing, where zoners concluded that he didn’t have enough information in his application.
Crowe withdrew the application with the intent to reapply and include more information.
After the November hearing, he was sent a cease-and-desist letter from the town zoning officer that required him to stop operations until he obtained the required approvals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.