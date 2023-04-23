LittletonDBMS/LHS Principal Outlines Plans
Buy Now

Littleton head coach Al Smith, second from right, delivers a pre-match pep talk before the Crsaders season-opening match against Berlin at Remich Park in Littleton, N.H., on Wednesday, April 6. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LITTLETON — Following his appointment on Wednesday as the permanent principal of Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School, Al Smith outlined the programs and plans he’d like to build on in the next few years.

The Littleton School Board unanimously voted to transfer Smith, who since 2011 has been the director of LHS’s career and technical education center, into the position of DBMS/LHS principal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments