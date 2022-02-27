LittletonTown, Commission Firm Up River District Project Timelines

LITTLETON — Town officials and members of the River District Redevelopment Commission gathered at the Littleton Community House on Thursday for an update on how the major projects in the river district and downtown will be moving forward in 2022.
“There are quite a few project updates,” said Commission Chairman John Hennessey.
Firmer time lines have now been put on the sidewalk upgrades for Cottage and Mill streets, as well as on the 7-acre riverfront parcel that the town purchased after a special town meeting in January that will developed into the Riverfront Commons Park, a green space and recreation area that will have a welcome center, parking area, and a spot for concerts and events.
Riverfront Commons
On Tuesday, the town issued a request for proposal (RFP) for engineering design services developed by Littleton Public Works Director Doug Damko and Northern Community Investment Corp.
“There are at least six interested engineering firms,” said Damko.
The elements in the commons design plan came out of a charrette, or visioning session, involving community members offering input in 2019.
Everything that came out of the charrette was included in the RFP, and while the work will begin with that, there will be more community outreach, he said.
A community input session will likely be held around early summer.
“We told the community we would have another public input session so they can have input on the final design process, and that was included in the RFQ that went out,” said Hennessey. “I’ve spoken with various groups in the community who are interested in providing input.”
Groups include the Littleton Conservation Commission and Littleton Parks and Recreation Department.
As for the working time line for Riverfront Commons, Gleason said the town will be reviewing engineering design proposals in March, have a contract signed for design services in April, move ahead on the needed permits this summer, complete construction bid documents and issue an RFP for construction by October, review construction bids and award a contract in November, begin construction in April 2023, and complete it by that September.
The elements in the public commons area were voted on by residents and approved by the various funding agencies, said Hennessey.
The welcome center design features restrooms, office space and storage space, and open space for meetings and events, and for informational displays.
The commons includes a labyrinth garden by Plan NH, which facilitated the 2019 charrette, and with the idea being green space beside the Littleton Area Senior Center for people to enjoy and be outdoors, said Hennessey.
If that’s wanted by the community, that would be fine, but it’s an aesthetic feature and another option is to use the area for a grassy-type seating and meeting place, he said.
As for parking, Hennessey said there is room for a total of about 50 spaces that can be located toward the back, or south side, of the parcel near the welcome center, with the main access through Riverglen Lane.
Parking access could be looked at and perhaps an agreement worked out with abutters to have a one-way direction for improved safety that loops back to Cottage Street, said Gleason.
Another proposed element is designing a connecting trail from Riverfront Commons to the nearby Ammonoosuc Rail Trail. Currently, no such connector exists.
If it’s feasible, another element is to build a connecting path beneath the pedestrian footbridge to get people off the pavement and out of the roadway, said Hennessey.
Also part of the plan for the river walk is non-intrusive lighting for safety and use in the evenings.
Although the original plan called for a permanent pavilion, community members at the charrette, as well as the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission and Littleton Main Street Inc. agreed that a flex and green space area to support a mobile stage would be better.
Electrical hookups would be available and speakers can be placed in a direction that would have less of a sound impact on nearby residential areas.
Cottage And Mill Streets Sidewalks
As for the Mill and Cottage streets sidewalks project, Damko said the hurdles that have caused delays have been resolved.
“We just got approval today for this contract amendment through DOT [the New Hampshire Department of Transportation],” said Damko.”That officially green lights the project to complete the very last phase of preliminary engineering.”
That completion is projected for April.
Final engineering and easements acquisition on Mill Street will occur between May and December, with construction to be fully complete in 2023, he said.
Because it is a tighter work area than Cottage Street, the work on Mill Street will be prioritized for completion either before the start of tourism season on Memorial Day weekend or after tourism season, he said.
Other Projects And Cleanup Day
The projects in the river district that total in the millions of dollars are being completed largely with federal and state grant funding and smaller town matching shares that have been supported by Littleton voters.
A state project that is advancing is the recreational Rail Trail from Industrial Park Road to Bethlehem (outside of Littleton, the trail extends through Lisbon into Woodsville).
The New Hampshire Bureau of Trails is in contact with Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, which is advocating to improve the trail surface.
A piece of bad news is that the reconstruction of Main Street Phase II, from the Littleton Diner to Meadow Street, is on hold after the U.S. Economic Development Administration closed their tourism and recreation grant because they received more project applications than they can fund, said Gleason.
Main Street Phase II is a $6.785 million project, and also part of the ideal package was a $1.9 million renovation at the Littleton Opera House, and $1.135 million for broadband connectivity, in all a $10.132 million project.
“We will have to step back in terms of Main Street Phase II and break it into smaller pieces and go after some additional grants,” said Gleason. “We were hoping to get all of these projects under one umbrella with EDA.”
Attending Thursday’s commission meeting was Nathan Karol, of Cardinal Consulting, who said a first-of-its-kind Ammonoosuc River Cleanup Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at different areas at the Riverfront Commons area.
Refreshments will be provided and lunch will be provided by Schilling Beer Co.
The cleanup is a Trout Unlimited event with partners that include the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department and Casella Waste Systems.
Trash volunteers, as well as events volunteers to help out with logistics, are being sought, said Karol.
No one will go in the river and the different cleanup areas will be easily accessed, he said.
It’s made to be a fun event that will give Trout Unlimited an opportunity to talk about what they do, said Karol.
There will also be a raffle with items given away, everyone will get a T-shirt, and volunteers can take home litter kits, a bucket and picker, to continue cleanups in their own neighborhoods, he said.
The goal, said Karol, is to make it an annual event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.