Live Registration Available For St. Johnsbury Baseball & Softball

St. Johnsbury Baseball & Softball will hold a live, in-person registration on Friday, April 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 17 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Weather permitting, the signups will be held at the concession area of Leonard Field on Almshouse Road in St. Johnsbury.
Signups are available for girls and boys ages 4-18. More information, and online registration, is open now at saintjohnsburybaseball.com.
Please wear a mask and be prepared to practice social distancing.
