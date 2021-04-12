Live Registration Available For St. Johnsbury Baseball & Softball

The sun sets over Legion Field during second-seeded Colchester's 9-2 win over fourth-seeded St. Johnsbury in the Vermont Little League 11-12-year-old state baseball championship at Legion Field on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

St. Johnsbury Baseball & Softball will hold a live, in-person registration on Friday, April 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 17 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Weather permitting, the signups will be held at the concession area of Leonard Field on Almshouse Road in St. Johnsbury.

Signups are available for girls and boys ages 4-18. More information, and online registration, is open now at saintjohnsburybaseball.com.

Please wear a mask and be prepared to practice social distancing.

