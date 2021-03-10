Local 4-H club members competed in a virtual statewide Bovine Bonanza, which tested their knowledge of all things bovine.
The University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H competition, divided by age group, was open to 4-H’ers enrolled in the dairy, beef and working steer projects. It consisted of several age-appropriate questions in four categories: animal health, types and production of cheese, commercial crops and parts of a cow.
Registered participants received an information packet with test questions in late February. They then had a week to submit their answers, which were scored to determine individual rankings.
Scoring well locally were Leah Whittemore, Orleans (second place among 8- and 9-year-olds); Dawson Michaud, East Hardwick (second place among 10- and 11-year-olds); Brody Werner, Stannard (third place among 10- and 11-year-olds); Danyka Moulton, North Troy (sixth place among 10- and 11-year-olds); Steven Werner, Stannard (second place among 12- and 13-year-olds); Max Demaine, West Glover (third place among 12- and 13-year-olds); Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick (sixth place among 12- and 13-year-olds); Amy Vaughan, Newbury (eighth place among 12- and 13-year-olds); Isabella Lamonda, Orleans (11th); Bianca Davis, Orleans (12th).
Among 14- to 18-year-olds, place finishers were Dezirae Brault, Lowell (15th); Paige Ainsworth, Stannard (17th); Lincoln Michaud, East Hardwick (21st); Elizabeth Vaughan, Newbury (22nd); Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick (23rd).
