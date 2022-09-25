Local 4Hers Ace Quiz Bowl Competition
Buy Now

Vermont 4-H'ers (left to right) Aubrey Maley, Irasburg; Sadie Ellner, Morristown; and Emma Deering, Middlebury were in the clipping contest at Eastern States Exposition, Sept. 16.

BURLINGTON — Vermont 4-H dairy members captured first place in quiz-bowl competition Sept 16 in West Springfield, Mass. Emma Seward of East Wallingford named high individual scorer. She scored 55 points ahead of the Rhode Island runner up. Also on the team was Lunenburg’s Liviya Russo.

Aubrey Maley of Irasburg represented Vermont in the clipping contest, also held Sept. 16. For this timed competition, each three-member team clipped and groomed an animal.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments