Local 4Hers Ace Quiz Bowl Competition

BURLINGTON — Vermont 4-H dairy members captured first place in quiz-bowl competition Sept 16 in West Springfield, Mass. Emma Seward of East Wallingford named high individual scorer. She scored 55 points ahead of the Rhode Island runner up. Also on the team was Lunenburg’s Liviya Russo.
Aubrey Maley of Irasburg represented Vermont in the clipping contest, also held Sept. 16. For this timed competition, each three-member team clipped and groomed an animal.
Judges considered several criteria when placing the teams, including preparation, teamwork, technique, the overall finished appearance of the animal and how well the team explained the steps and process they followed to fit their animal in the allotted time. Vermont placed third after teams from Maine and Connecticut.
All 4-H dairy exhibitors, including those showing cattle or competing in contests, were required to take a written general knowledge test, which quizzed them on dairy topics ranging from breeds, dairy nutrition and feeds to herd health, dairy products and marketing, among other dairy topics. The test, which took place on Sept. 15, was especially important to the quiz bowl team as it decided the ranking going into the quiz bowl contest. All four team members finished in the top 10 in the Senior Division (ages 15-18). Liviya Russo was seventh and East Hardwick’s Gabriel Michaud 10th, giving Vermont five top placings in this age group for the written exam.
For more information about the 4-H dairy program in Vermont, call (800) 571-0668 or email wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.
