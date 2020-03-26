Editor’s Note: The following anecdotes highlight some of the many acts of kindness people are seeing in the community during the coronavirus pandemic. If you have witnessed these acts (small or large), we’d really like to know about them. In a line or two, please tell us what you’re seeing and email us at kindness@caledonian-record.com. We’ll compile the lists and remind readers that, even in times of crisis, wonderful things are happening all around us.

Central Cafe decided on Thursday to temporarily close until at least April 15, joining the long list of businesses similarly affected by coronavirus.

