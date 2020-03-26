Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Editor’s Note: The following anecdotes highlight some of the many acts of kindness people are seeing in the community during the coronavirus pandemic. If you have witnessed these acts (small or large), we’d really like to know about them. In a line or two, please tell us what you’re seeing and email us at kindness@caledonian-record.com. We’ll compile the lists and remind readers that, even in times of crisis, wonderful things are happening all around us.
Central Cafe decided on Thursday to temporarily close until at least April 15, joining the long list of businesses similarly affected by coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.