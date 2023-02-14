Local Agencies Get Mental Health Grants
The St. Johnsbury facility for Northeast Kingdom Human Services on Portland Street. (File Photo)

In the fall of 2021, Vermont received $4 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to make existing housing and community-based service facilities providing mental health services more accessible, safe, compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), or expand their capacity to provide services.

Northeast Kingdom Human Services (Newport and St. Johnsbury) received $304,365 of that $4 million to ensure their buildings have doorways, bathrooms and floors compliant with the ADA.

