Local Agencies Get Mental Health Grants

In the fall of 2021, Vermont received $4 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to make existing housing and community-based service facilities providing mental health services more accessible, safe, compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), or expand their capacity to provide services.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services (Newport and St. Johnsbury) received $304,365 of that $4 million to ensure their buildings have doorways, bathrooms and floors compliant with the ADA.
It was one of 19 locations statewide to receive the funding, and one of two locally. The other was Upper Valley Services (Randolph and Bradford), which got $185,138 to complete paving repairs to increase accessibility at a home for Vermonters with developmental disabilities, and mold remediation at another.
The federal grant money was allocated by the legislature and distributed through the Department of Mental Health (DMH).
“It would be hard to overstate how important these updates are,” DMH Commissioner Emily Hawes said. “If someone can’t navigate stairs or get a wheelchair through narrow doorways, they’re not going to return or be able to live in a building where they can get the mental-health care they need. These funds are allowing our community mental health agencies to invest in safety and well-being in ways that haven’t been possible in many years.”
