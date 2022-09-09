Local Agencies Launch NEK Prosperity Fund
Jenna O’Farrell, executive director of NEKCA and Peter Corey, president of NCIC are two of the leaders behind the NEK Prosperity Fund, a loan fund for small businesses in the Northeast Kingdom. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A new loan fund in the Northeast Kingdom for small businesses and up-and-coming entrepreneurs, the NEK Prosperity Fund, is the result of five years of planning by NEK Prosper, a regional health community of social service and health organizations working together to improve health and well being in the NEK.

A collaborative effort between Northern Communities Investment Corporation (NCIC) and Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA), the NEK Prosperity Fund is also a joint venture of an economic development organization and a social service provider. NCIC will provide financial resources to qualified entrepreneurs, while NEKCA will offer enhanced business support services from financial counselors. The goal is that start-up and early-state borrowers will ultimately grow jobs in the region.

