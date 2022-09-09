Local Agencies Launch NEK Prosperity Fund

Jenna O’Farrell, executive director of NEKCA and Peter Corey, president of NCIC are two of the leaders behind the NEK Prosperity Fund, a loan fund for small businesses in the Northeast Kingdom. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A new loan fund in the Northeast Kingdom for small businesses and up-and-coming entrepreneurs, the NEK Prosperity Fund, is the result of five years of planning by NEK Prosper, a regional health community of social service and health organizations working together to improve health and well being in the NEK.
A collaborative effort between Northern Communities Investment Corporation (NCIC) and Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA), the NEK Prosperity Fund is also a joint venture of an economic development organization and a social service provider. NCIC will provide financial resources to qualified entrepreneurs, while NEKCA will offer enhanced business support services from financial counselors. The goal is that start-up and early-state borrowers will ultimately grow jobs in the region.
“This fund fits well with our mission to generate employment and other social and economic benefits by providing loan funds to borrowers that may not have access to traditional sources of capital,” state NCIC president Peter Corey.
“Our business counselors will supply that extra technical support some small business owners need to be successful,” added Jenna O’Farrell, executive director of NEKCA.
Another unique feature of the NEK Prosperity Fund is how it measures success. An advisory committee made up of members appointed by NEK Prosper, NCIC, and NEKCA will track how well the fund achieves a “social return on investment” in addition to improving the local economy. Social return will be measured by how well the overall fund results in improvement in NEK Prosper’s five outcome areas: that the population will be physically healthy, mentally healthy, well-housed, well-nourished, and financially secure. “One of the surest ways of achieving our goals is an improved economy,” said Shawn Tester, CEO of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and a member of NEK Prosper.
Advisory Committee member and Northern Counties Health Care CEO, Michael Costa, added “We have high hopes that the fund can do two necessary things: improve our economy and the area’s standard of living. The NEK is a great place to start or grow a business.”
For more information about the NEK Prosperity Fund visit www.nekprosper.org or contact NCIC and NEKCA.
