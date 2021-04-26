Local Agent Shares Dog Bite Info In Wake Of Recent Attack On Toddler

A local insurance agent is encouraging people to consider the risks of dog bites, following a recent incident in Lyndon in which a toddler was badly hurt in a dog attack.
Brett Gale, an agent for State Farm in Lyndonville, shared some statistics on the dog bite danger. His agency paid $157 million nationally for claims in 2020. In 2019, total claims across all insurance companies totaled $802 million.
In a national ranking for total bite claims through State Farm, Vermont ranked 49th. Only Alaska had fewer.
According to information provided by Gale, the highest month for number of claims and amount paid for those claims was at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. “Dogs were picking up on their owners’ stress and increased activity in the home, such as children being home from school and adults working from home, resulting in negative behavior because of anxiety,” Gale noted.
He stated that children account for more than 50 percent of dog bite victims with those ages 5- to 9-years-old being attacked most.
In the recent case in Lyndonville, a 2-year-old boy was bitten by a pit bull in a Main Street apartment. The boy was treated for severe injuries at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. and then at another unidentified medical facility.
“The elderly and home service people, like mail carriers, are also high on the list of frequent dog bite victims,” Gale stated. “Being bitten or attacked by a dog can leave physical and emotional scars. For the dog, it can be a death sentence.”
Claims against dog owners can come from injuries not related to biting, he said in an email, such as injuries resulting from a dog jumping on a person and knocking a person down or off a bicycle. There doesn’t even need to be contact between the dog and a person. Movements made out of fear that a dog could attack lead to accidents like falling down stairs while backing away from a dog.
Dog breeds can matter to some insurance companies, but State Farm doesn’t restrict coverage based on breed, Gale noted.
“We recognize that, under the right circumstances, any dog might bite,” he said.
Gale shared tips to help prevent dog bites.
• Make sure your pet is socialized so he feels at ease around people and other animals.
• Walk and exercise your dog on a leash to keep him healthy and provide mental stimulation.
• Regular veterinary visits are essential to regulating the health of your dog. A sick or injured dog is more likely to bite.
• Be alert. If someone approaches you and your dog, caution them to wait before petting the dog. Give your pet time to be comfortable with the stranger.
• Understand and respond to changes in your dogs’ body language. Look at the eyes, ears, tail,and posture to know when your dog may be happy, fearful or angry.
• Spay or neuter. This procedure can help reduce your dog’s aggressive behaviors.
Another tip is to never leave a baby or small child alone with a dog, even if it is a family pet. It is alleged that the boy bitten on Feb. 9 had been left with no adult supervision in the room where two pit bulls were. Two people have been charged with reckless endangerment.
For more information, contact Gale at (802) 626-8651.
