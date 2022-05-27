American Legion post members in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury will commemorate Memorial Day on Monday and they encourage members of the public to attend local gatherings.
Memorial Day is a national holiday that honors all military members who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Legion Post #30 in Lyndon and Post #58 in St. Johnsbury will host ceremonies Monday morning.
Ross Lohr, second vice commander at Post #30 said the public is invited to the Veterans Memorial Park in Lyndonville for a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. The brief ceremony will involve a wreath placement with remarks from officials. Lohr said any member of the public is welcome to address the gathering with remarks related to the Memorial Day observance. There will also be a wreath placement at the Lyndon Center Cemetery following the ceremony at the park.
Lohr, a veteran of the U.S. Army, said the number of people who gather for Lyndonville’s Memorial Day observances is OK, but post members hope for more to join in remembering the fallen military men and women.
The commemoration in St. Johnsbury on Monday begins at Veterans Memorial Bridge at 9 a.m. It is a brief ceremony that involves prayer, remarks from Post #58 Commander Michael O’Brien, the tossing of a wreath and a gun salute. O’Brien said the ceremony is kept short because traffic crossing the bridge can’t be held for too long.
At 10 a.m. parade participants will gather and leave the area of the Father Lively Center on Summer Street, move north and turn right onto Mt. Pleasant Street, continuing onto Main Street before stopping at Courthouse Park. There will be a ceremony at the park at which St. Johnsbury Rep. Scott Beck, a former Navy officer, will offer remarks. The St. Johnsbury Band will also perform at the park ceremony.
Following the ceremony, the Legion welcomes people to its Post on Maple Street. There will be a gun salute and closing of formal ceremonies. A barbecue will follow there.
O’Brien said any veteran is welcome to march in the parade. He said there will be American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members marching and Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW auxiliary members marching. Members of the St. Johnsbury Elks Club are also expected to march.
O’Brien said he hopes people appreciate Memorial Day and take the time to remember those who have died. He said people rightfully should focus on military losses, but it’s also time for people to honor the memory of lost family and friends.
“Memorial Day is to remember all the fallen and any special person you know who has passed,” he said.
