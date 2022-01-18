Across the Northeast Kingdom, the North Country and the country on Monday, animal lovers united to honor the late Betty White’s wishes that her 100th birthday — which she missed by only weeks — be honored with donations to animal shelters and rescue groups. White passed away in December.
Bari Fischer, a board member, volunteer and co-founder of Arnold’s Rescue North in Brownington said donations are steadily trickling in.
“We have donations from as far away as Washington state, Texas, Pennsylvania and New York,” Fischer said, crediting White.
“I have donated $25 for the Betty White Challenge,” a donor wrote. “Give someone a kiss on the nose for Betty! Thank you!”
The rescue has earned $585 so far in White’s name and continues to accept contributions at https://www.arnoldsrescuecenter.com/
Jeanne and Len Beller, who donate bales of bedding from the local Agway, lots of carrots, and who regularly visit the rescue, donated to the fundraiser in Betty White’s honor on Monday, said Fischer, sharing a photo of Jeanne with her donation check.
Nearby the Pope Frontier Memorial Shelter noted that they, too, had a successful fundraising day.
“Here at Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter we have been counting up all the donations rolling in to honor your memory over the past few weeks and will continue to throughout today,” the shelter wrote. “We are blown away by all the items coming in, there’s been food, toys, treats and collars and leashes from Chewy and Amazon, and also donations though PayPal and brought to our door.”
Jessica Aiken-Hall, of Bath, N.H., said her rescue dog Charlie donated food to Pope. “It was important to me to give back because they treat the animals so well there and because they do such a good job of screening adoptive families. To do it in memory/honor of Betty White was even better because she has always reminded me of my gram with her generous heart and spunky spirit.”
Riverside Rescue in Lunenburg also received donations.
“I don’t have a final total yet, but it was truly amazing, and a true testament to her love of animals,” reported a staff member at the rescue. “We can’t thank everyone enough for their support of Betty White, and pets across America.”
On Sunday, the Above The Notch Humane Society in Franconia, N.H. also received a few donations in memory of Betty White, said Bob McIntyre, secretary for the humane society. Donations are gratefully accepted to continue the mission in White’s memory at P.O. Box 98, Franconia, NH 03580. Donations can also be made through their website, www.atnhs.org. “We are so grateful for any donations,” said McIntyre, noting they are a 501 (c) (3) so donations are tax-deductible.
Local Business Helps Out
Locally Social, a coffee shop on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury, collected donations on Monday as part of the Betty White Challenge, to donate to the Kingdom Animal Shelter.
Cari Carlet, the co-owner of the shop, with her husband Ian, shared with the newspaper, “I have a love for the Kingdom Animal Shelter and any opportunity to help generate awareness and funds for them, I tend to try and help,” said Cari. “So yes, I created a Facebook fundraiser to benefit the Kingdom Animal Shelter. I set a goal of $2,000 (knowing it was quite lofty) and as of now, we have raised $710.”
The Kingdom Animal Shelter raised over $1,200 in their own effort.
Aprile Flynn Stoddert, of Lyndon Center, said her adopted shelter dog gave to her rescue. “Sophie donated to the DFW Humane Society in Irvine, Texas. We still keep in touch with Sophie’s foster mother there. She works hard to rehab pets until they are ready for their forever homes and Sophie likes her to see she is doing well.”
“From an abandoned chihuahua sick with heart worms recovered in a Walmart parking lot, to a beloved pet with piles of fluffy blankets and squeak toys, Sophie’s life was changed by the love she received because of the work of her shelter,” said Stoddert. “Sophie has gone on to prove herself a skilled therapy dog working with people going through crisis. She had given back so much more than we could ever give her that she is a true testament to how much a shelter dog can change your life for the better.”
