Local Anti-Semitism Issues Discussed At St. J Select Board Meeting

Monday’s St. Johnsbury Select Board meeting started with an ominous warning from a local resident and then proceeded into a powerful statement from a board member and a unanimous welcoming vote.
The meeting began with East St. Johnsbury resident Pam Parker speaking about anti-Semitism during the public comment section of the agenda.
“I hope you are all aware of the powerful talks Lucas Weiss and Addy Chandler gave at the Academy recently,” said Parker. “If you haven’t had a chance to read them in the Caledonian - I recommend that you do. Addy, who is a 15-year-old sophomore at the Academy from Westford, Massachusetts, says she experienced more anti-Semitism in one semester at the Academy than she had in her entire life. This is not just the Academy’s problem. It belongs to all of us.”
Parker said she hoped the board would adopt what is known as the “Vermont Declaration of Inclusion” - which was on Monday’s meeting agenda.
“We have work to do,” said Parker. “In our schools, in our neighborhoods, in our families…Let’s join together to make sure that our young people and all our citizens feel safe and welcome in St. Johnsbury.”
Weiss, a St. Johnsbury Academy social studies teacher, and Chandler were responding to the recent discovery of several Swastikas on the school’s bathroom walls.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead later briefed the board on the Declaration of Inclusion saying it was “a grassroots effort” that is working with community leaders around the state.
The declaration reads as follows:
“The Town of St. Johnsbury condemns racism and welcomes all persons regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age or disability and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community.”
“As a town, we formally condemn discrimination in all its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and will strive to ensure all our actions, policies and operating procedures reflect this commitment.”
“The Town of St. Johnsbury is and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
Select board member Steven Isham was deeply moved by the declaration and spoke emotionally about how personal it was to him.
“I would urge the board to accept this declaration,” said Isham. “Growing-up gay in St. Johnsbury and thinking I was the only gay person in this town…This declaration, I cannot tell you how much it would mean to me as someone who loves this town with all his heart.”
Isham then made the motion to adopt the declaration. Tracy Zschau seconded the motion and it was approved unanimously by the board. The town also plans to set up an inclusion committee.
