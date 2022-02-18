LITTLETON, N.H. — Richards Rollins has been drawing and painting since he was a preschooler. He just published his first children’s book, with two editions out since the New Year.
Rollins, 59, created the original draft of his just-published children’s book — Dreams Make The World Come True — using a book-binding kit he purchased at either a craft or book store 26 years ago when he was living in Lancaster, Pa.
His sister, Deb Davidson, was expecting her first baby and he wanted to make her a book for her newborn.
The baby was named Jennifer, and the little girl had been hoped for for about 10 years, so was a special miracle he very much wanted to celebrate and welcome into the world.
“The adventures of Augustus Pussywillow began 26 years ago as a storybook for my sister upon the birth of her child,” the author explains. “I wanted to welcome this child into the world with joy, love and the understanding that anything in life is possible. The world is filled with magic and wonder.”
Rollins’ wife Elizabeth Edney encouraged him to publish the work after it sat “collecting dust” for many years. Edney also edited.
The book takes the reader through the dreams and imagination of Augustus Pussywillow III. Augustus spends time as a Viking, race car driver, sheriff, pilot, train engineer, pirate, Eskimo, Indian brave, news anchor, doctor, baseball star and astronaut.
The travels last for 50 pages.
“I’ve always drawn and made cartoons and I just got this idea about making a little storybook,” said Rollins. He said he was inspired by the Charlie and The Chocolate Factory movie’s song that starts out, “Come with me and you will see a world of imagination … ” as he set out to write a story for his as-yet-unborn niece.
He said, “You always believe that you can do things and that the world is an adventure.
“I first started just random little cartoons of Augustus Pussywillow, I thought of a cat and I thought of like Augustus Caesar because he believed in honor and doing the right thing, so I thought about a noble kind of person and I thought a cat is also kind of sweet, so what would be a cute kind of name?”
When he was growing up in Williamstown, Mass., there was a “dream little dirt road” where he would meander and see pussy willows on the trees, “I loved being out in the woods and out in the country so that was a warm feeling that made me think of the pussy willows.”
The children’s book was built with a series of original drawings he later developed. After the original story, he kept creating more illustrations and storylines.
Edney, a Barnet native, inspired him to publish.
“Elizabeth didn’t know I could actually write a story and she looked at it and said, ‘Oh Richard!’” He said he expanded the original story at her encouragement.
“It took a long time and then I had to learn how to use the computer, my brain doesn’t work like it used to,” said Rollins.
He sent a copy of the book to his sister and to his nieces, and he said they all loved the book.
He said his hope for the book is that it is enjoyed by many children, “What gets me excited is when someone gets the book and then they read it and they love it. For me, right now the world right now is kind of crazy, but the world is still a beautiful place with wonderful people and I think if people see a story that kind of warms their heart like when they’re a little kid, for a moment, the world makes sense.”
Rollins self-published the book on Amazon and says he’s got two more forthcoming titles in the Augustus Pussywillow III series… one where he visits different countries, and another where a bear called Claude joins the clever cat and the pair embark on “adventures in camping!”
According to Rollins, he has been drawing since the age of three and painting since he was 5. His family moved from Massachusetts to Vermont in the late ’70s. He graduated from Castleton in 1987 with a bachelor of arts in Fine Arts.
He later lived in Connecticut, New Mexico and Texas, and operated a business called Best Friend’s Memorial, an online store that sold pet memorials, which he created. He’s shown his artwork at art galleries in Texas and received numerous commissions, the largest of which was for “a five-foot by 12-foot depiction of Spanish Conquistadors crossing the Rio Grande.”
“In 2011, I relocated to Las Cruces, N.M. That same year my best friend from Castleton University, Elizabeth Edney reconnected with me on Facebook. Since Elizabeth lived in Burlington, Vt., we Skyped. In 2012 Elizabeth moved to New Mexico and we were married that same year in Mesilla, N.M.,” said Rollins of his return to the area. “In 2013 we relocated to Littleton, N.H. near Elizabeth’s hometown of Barnet.”
When Rollins isn’t painting and writing up the latest adventure of Augustus Pussywillow III, he works as a front desk agent with the Bretton Arms Inn at the Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H.
His debut book concludes with this message to children, “Remember to believe in yourself, even if some people do not. Keep dreaming, believe that great adventures await you and someday, somewhere in the future, you will look back and say what an amazing journey it has been!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.